* Soybeans down 3 percent this week after 9-week rally
* Wheat falls for 2nd week, ample global supplies weigh
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 17 Chicago soybean futures were
set for a weekly decline on Friday after nine weeks of strong
gains as concerns over dry weather eased in key producing area
the U.S. Midwest.
Wheat was also set for a weekly decline, its second
week of losses, as abundant supplies and an outlook for a bumper
U.S. winter crop weighed on prices.
Corn is on track for a sixth week of gains, although
the market has given up some of its weather premium.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans have lost around three
percent this week after climbing more than 28 percent in the
last nine weeks.
"Rainfall in the U.S. Midwest has improved conditions for
the near term but both corn and soybeans have some time before
harvest," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"Import demand for U.S. soybeans and corn is pretty strong."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said export sales of
combined old- and new-crop corn totalled more than 1 million
tonnes for the sixth straight week, while soybean sales
surpassed trade expectations.
The rally in soybeans was triggered by crop losses in
Argentina where rains ahead of the harvest curbed yields. Fears
of a La Nina weather pattern bringing dryness to the U.S.
Midwest have fuelled gains in soybean and corn markets.
But both markets have faced price pressure this week after a
report from the USDA showed the soybean crop condition improving
and the corn crop steady. Rains over the last few days and
forecasts of further precipitation have weighed on prices.
The good-to-excellent rating for U.S. soybean crop was at 74
percent, up from 72 percent a week ago and above last year's 67
percent, the agency said.
The USDA rated 75 percent of the corn crop in
good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week.
Wheat futures faced headwinds from ample world supplies and
expectations for a bumper U.S. winter crop harvest. The contract
is down 3.6 percent in its second week of decline.
Grains prices at 0219 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 476.50 4.00 +0.85% -0.21% 479.20 41
CBOT corn 428.00 2.75 +0.65% -0.23% 407.24 59
CBOT soy 1142.25 7.75 +0.68% -1.19% 1104.28 52
CBOT rice 11.33 $0.02 +0.18% +0.31% $11.48 51
WTI crude 46.54 $0.33 +0.71% -3.06% $48.07 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.126 $0.004 +0.37% +0.06%
USD/AUD 0.7393 0.003 +0.46% -0.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)