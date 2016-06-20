(Adds comment, details, updates prices)
MELBOURNE, June 20 Soybean prices fell on Monday
as worries about weather eased and traders booked profits ahead
of a U.S. government report that is expected to shed fresh light
on crop conditions in the U.S. Midwest producing region.
"You've seen grain prices very low, broadly speaking,
because the supply outlook has been really good for a long time.
You've seen some concerns recently in soy, which has spilled
over into corn as well," said Phin Ziebel, agribusiness
economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
"Soy supply concerns have been about South America, where
conditions have been unfavourable, and also some question
markets on what's going to happen in the U.S."
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans had dropped 1.5
percent to $11.31 a bushel, eroding gains of 1.2 percent from
the previous session. Prices logged their first weekly loss in
10 weeks last week as worries about weather conditions eased.
Although corn last week logged a sixth week of gains,
the market has given up some of its weather premium. Corn was
trading down 2.3 percent at $4.27-3/4 a bushel on Monday.
Prices had found support as problems with crops in Brazil
and Argentina raised demand for U.S. supplies from overseas
buyers, the U.S. Agriculture Department said earlier this month.
But both markets faced pressure last week after a report
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed the soybean crop
condition improving and the corn crop steady. Rains last week
and forecasts of further precipitation have weighed on prices.
The next USDA report is due late on Monday.
Increasing chances for a La Nina weather pattern to emerge
in coming months could impede rainfall in the U.S., boosting
prices, Ziebel added.
Japan's weather bureau said in June there was a high
possibility that a La Nina weather pattern would emerge during
the country's summer, which runs from around June to August, and
continue through autumn.
Wheat futures dropped 0.9 percent to $4.76-3/4 cents a
bushel. Wheat futures have faced headwinds from ample world
supplies and expectations for a bumper U.S. winter crop harvest.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to June. 14, regulatory data released
on Friday showed. Investors also trimmed their net short
position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in
soybeans.
The U.S. economy may only need one rate hike for as long as
2-1/2 years and the Federal Reserve is eroding its credibility
by indicating otherwise, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
said on Friday in arguing for an overhaul of how the central
bank views and discusses policy.
Asian stocks gained early on Monday as rising expectations
of Britain voting to remain in the European Union lifted risk
sentiment and the pound jumped against its peers.
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)