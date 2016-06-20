(Adds comment, details, updates prices) MELBOURNE, June 20 Soybean prices fell on Monday as worries about weather eased and traders booked profits ahead of a U.S. government report that is expected to shed fresh light on crop conditions in the U.S. Midwest producing region. "You've seen grain prices very low, broadly speaking, because the supply outlook has been really good for a long time. You've seen some concerns recently in soy, which has spilled over into corn as well," said Phin Ziebel, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne. "Soy supply concerns have been about South America, where conditions have been unfavourable, and also some question markets on what's going to happen in the U.S." Chicago Board of Trade soybeans had dropped 1.5 percent to $11.31 a bushel, eroding gains of 1.2 percent from the previous session. Prices logged their first weekly loss in 10 weeks last week as worries about weather conditions eased. Although corn last week logged a sixth week of gains, the market has given up some of its weather premium. Corn was trading down 2.3 percent at $4.27-3/4 a bushel on Monday. Prices had found support as problems with crops in Brazil and Argentina raised demand for U.S. supplies from overseas buyers, the U.S. Agriculture Department said earlier this month. But both markets faced pressure last week after a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed the soybean crop condition improving and the corn crop steady. Rains last week and forecasts of further precipitation have weighed on prices. The next USDA report is due late on Monday. Increasing chances for a La Nina weather pattern to emerge in coming months could impede rainfall in the U.S., boosting prices, Ziebel added. Japan's weather bureau said in June there was a high possibility that a La Nina weather pattern would emerge during the country's summer, which runs from around June to August, and continue through autumn. Wheat futures dropped 0.9 percent to $4.76-3/4 cents a bushel. Wheat futures have faced headwinds from ample world supplies and expectations for a bumper U.S. winter crop harvest. Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to June. 14, regulatory data released on Friday showed. Investors also trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. The U.S. economy may only need one rate hike for as long as 2-1/2 years and the Federal Reserve is eroding its credibility by indicating otherwise, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday in arguing for an overhaul of how the central bank views and discusses policy. Asian stocks gained early on Monday as rising expectations of Britain voting to remain in the European Union lifted risk sentiment and the pound jumped against its peers. Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)