MELBOURNE, June 21 U.S. corn fell to its weakest in more than a fortnight on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated the Midwest corn crop in better condition than the market had anticipated after a spate of hot weather.

* U.S. corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.19 a bushel by 0145 GMT, extending Monday's near 4 percent decline following forecasts for much-needed rains in the U.S. Midwest. Prices hit the weakest since June 3 at $4.18.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report rated 75 percent of the corn crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a decline after a hot week.

* U.S. wheat futures at $4.73-1/2 a bushel were up 0.1 percent, with small gains also seen in soy futures which rose 0.2 percent to $11.35 a bushel.

* The USDA rated 73 percent of U.S. soybeans as good to excellent, down from 74 percent a week earlier and in line with trade expectations.

* Two of the latest polls released over the weekend showed the "Remain" camp in the lead, reversing a recent rise in support for Britain pulling out of the European Union and prompting a rally in global equities and the pound on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stock indexes jumped on Monday and sterling posted its strongest gain since 2008 after polls showed support for Britain staying in the EU strengthened before Thursday's referendum.

1255 U.S. Weekly Redbook retail sales (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)