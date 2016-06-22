SINGAPORE, June 22 Chicago corn edged higher on Wednesday after hitting a near one-month low earlier in the session, facing headwinds from improving prospects for the U.S. crop. Wheat gained ground after dropping for the last two days on pressure from the ongoing harvest of the U.S. winter crop, while soybeans inched up amid support from strong demand for U.S. products. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active-corn corn contract dropped to its lowest since May 24 before recovering. * Corn's 5.9-percent drop on Tuesday was its biggest since July 2013. After the close, the CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, said it would change the daily trading limit in corn to 40 cents a bushel for Wednesday's session, expanding from the normal limit of 25 cents. * Commodity funds had built up a massive net long position in CBOT corn in recent weeks on strong demand tied to tightening South American supplies and uncertainty about the U.S. growing season. * But the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report late on Monday rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn acreage in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, despite a hot spell in the Midwest. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a decline in crop ratings. * Forecasters called for much-needed rains this week, easing worries about dryness. The USDA's report showed topsoil moisture declining in big corn states, including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. * Soybean futures rose as fresh export sales of U.S. soybeans and soyoil lent underlying support. The USDA said private exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2016/17 delivery. * Gains in the wheat market have been capped by seasonal pressure from the U.S. winter wheat harvest, which was 25 percent complete by Sunday, the USDA said. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks were steady on Wednesday as nervous investors counted down to Britain's make-or-break EU referendum, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone on future rate hikes added to a subdued mood in markets. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Apr 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jun 1400 U.S. Existing home sales May Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 461.50 3.00 +0.65% -2.43% 479.74 33 CBOT corn 396.75 0.50 +0.13% -5.82% 410.46 31 CBOT soy 1113.25 2.50 +0.23% -1.72% 1102.23 45 CBOT rice 11.08 $0.05 +0.41% -1.95% $11.46 37 WTI crude 50.05 $0.20 +0.40% +1.38% $48.63 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.000 +0.03% -0.59% USD/AUD 0.7460 0.002 +0.21% +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)