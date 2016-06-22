SINGAPORE, June 22 Chicago corn edged higher on
Wednesday after hitting a near one-month low earlier in the
session, facing headwinds from improving prospects for the U.S.
crop.
Wheat gained ground after dropping for the last two days on
pressure from the ongoing harvest of the U.S. winter crop, while
soybeans inched up amid support from strong demand for U.S.
products.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active-corn corn contract dropped to its
lowest since May 24 before recovering.
* Corn's 5.9-percent drop on Tuesday was its biggest since
July 2013. After the close, the CME Group, parent of the Chicago
Board of Trade, said it would change the daily trading limit in
corn to 40 cents a bushel for Wednesday's session, expanding
from the normal limit of 25 cents.
* Commodity funds had built up a massive net long position
in CBOT corn in recent weeks on strong demand tied to tightening
South American supplies and uncertainty about the U.S. growing
season.
* But the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop
progress report late on Monday rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn
acreage in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the
previous week, despite a hot spell in the Midwest. Analysts
surveyed by Reuters had expected a decline in crop ratings.
* Forecasters called for much-needed rains this week, easing
worries about dryness. The USDA's report showed topsoil moisture
declining in big corn states, including Iowa, Illinois and
Missouri.
* Soybean futures rose as fresh export sales of U.S.
soybeans and soyoil lent underlying support. The USDA said
private exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China
for 2016/17 delivery.
* Gains in the wheat market have been capped by seasonal
pressure from the U.S. winter wheat harvest, which was 25
percent complete by Sunday, the USDA said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were steady on Wednesday as nervous investors
counted down to Britain's make-or-break EU referendum, while
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone on future
rate hikes added to a subdued mood in markets.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Apr
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jun
1400 U.S. Existing home sales May
Grains prices at 0124 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 461.50 3.00 +0.65% -2.43% 479.74 33
CBOT corn 396.75 0.50 +0.13% -5.82% 410.46 31
CBOT soy 1113.25 2.50 +0.23% -1.72% 1102.23 45
CBOT rice 11.08 $0.05 +0.41% -1.95% $11.46 37
WTI crude 50.05 $0.20 +0.40% +1.38% $48.63 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.000 +0.03% -0.59%
USD/AUD 0.7460 0.002 +0.21% +0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)