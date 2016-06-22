* Chicago Corn firms after hitting a near 1-month low
* Easing concerns over U.S. crop to keep lid on prices
* Wheat up almost 1 pct after two days of declines
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 22 Chicago corn edged up on
Wednesday after hitting a near one-month low earlier in the
session on headwinds from improving prospects for the U.S. crop.
Wheat gained ground with concerns over the Black Sea crop
supporting prices, while soybeans inched up on strong demand for
U.S. products.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract was
up 0.6 percent at 3.98-1/2 a bushel as of 0230 GMT, after
dropping to its lowest since May 24 earlier in the session.
Soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $11.13-1/2 a bushel and
wheat added 1 percent to $4.63 a bushel, heading for its
first gain in three sessions.
"Good rain has fallen over a significant portion of the U.S.
Midwest, with some follow-up falls expected later this week,"
said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Consequently, concerns over seriously dry conditions will
remain contained within the southwestern Corn Belt for at least
a few more weeks. The additional rain will buy crops elsewhere
some additional time."
Corn's 5.9 percent drop on Tuesday was the biggest since
July 2013 for the most-active contract. After the close, the CME
Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, said it would
change the daily trading limit in corn to 40 cents a bushel for
Wednesday's session, expanding from the normal limit of 25
cents.
Commodity funds had built up a massive net long position in
CBOT corn in recent weeks on strong demand tied to tightening
South American supplies and uncertainty about the U.S. growing
season.
But the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop
progress report released late on Monday rated 75 percent of the
U.S. corn acreage in good to excellent condition, unchanged from
the previous week, despite a hot spell in the Midwest. Analysts
surveyed by Reuters had expected a decline in crop ratings.
Forecasters called for much-needed rains this week, easing
worries about dryness. The USDA's report showed topsoil moisture
declining in big corn states, including Iowa, Illinois and
Missouri.
Soybean futures rose as fresh export sales of U.S. soybeans
and soyoil lent underlying support. The USDA said private
exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for
2016/17 delivery.
Wheat rose on support from renewed concerns over the Black
Sea crops.
Rainy weather has reduced protein levels in Russian wheat
and raised concerns over fungal disease while also reducing the
proportion of milling wheat in Ukraine.
