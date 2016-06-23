SINGAPORE, June 23 Chicago corn slid for a
fourth session on Thursday with the market hitting its lowest in
more than a month as widespread rains across the U.S. Midwest
lifted crop prospects.
Soybeans edged lower after firming in the last session on
the back of strong demand, while wheat ticked up on support from
concerns over Black Sea crops.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Storms rolled through the U.S. corn belt on Tuesday and
Wednesday, easing concerns about dryness in some areas. With the
crop still heading into its crucial pollination phase, which
typically occurs in July in the Midwest, weather remained the
focus.
* Thunderstorms were reported over parts of South Dakota,
Missouri, Iowa and Illinois, bringing bursts of heavy rainfall
totalling more than 2 inches per hour in spots.
* That triggered liquidation of long positions by investors.
Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soybean
futures.
* Trade estimates of fund selling in corn ranged from 3,000
to 13,000 contracts, while estimates of net fund buying in
soybeans ranged from 4,000 to 8,000 contracts.
* The soybean market was underpinned by demand for U.S.
supplies. Firming CIF (cost, insurance and freight) premiums for
soybeans at the U.S. Gulf export terminal fuelled talk of fresh
business, in addition to sales confirmed on Tuesday by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
* Soybean spot basis bids were higher at U.S. Midwest river
terminals on Wednesday, with the basis extending the previous
session's steep gains on strong export demand and slow farmer
sales.
* The wheat market drew support from worries about the
quality of wheat crops in Russia and Ukraine.
* The rainy weather has reduced protein levels in Russian
wheat and raised concerns over fungal disease while also
reducing the proportion of milling wheat in Ukraine.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged up and sterling stood close to its peak
for the year on Thursday, as investors were cautiously
optimistic that British voters would opt to remain in the
European Union at a referendum later in the session.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
Britain holds referendum on membership in European Union
0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jun
0700 France Markit services flash PMI Jun
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jun
0730 Germany Markit services flash PMI Jun
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jun
0800 Euro zone Markit services flash PMI Jun
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. National activity index May
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jun
1400 U.S. New home sales May
1400 U.S. Leading index May
Grains prices at 0114 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 459.25 0.50 +0.11% +0.16% 479.66 30
CBOT corn 390.75 -2.25 -0.57% -1.39% 410.78 29
CBOT soy 1114.50 -2.25 -0.20% +0.34% 1103.92 48
CBOT rice 10.98 $0.00 -0.05% -1.13% $11.44 33
WTI crude 49.55 $0.42 +0.85% +1.43% $48.71 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.003 +0.28% +0.77%
USD/AUD 0.7520 0.002 +0.27% +1.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)