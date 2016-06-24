* Corn down 11 pct this week, most since June 2013 * Market pressured by improving prospects of U.S. crop * Soybeans, wheat faces weekly losses; funds sell grains By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 24 Chicago corn futures were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly loss in three years as improving U.S. crop weather prompted investors to liquidate long positions. Soybeans were poised for a second week of decline, while wheat faced its third weekly fall amid plentiful world supplies. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract has given up more than 11 percent this week, the most since June 2013, while soybeans have lost 4.3 percent, the biggest decline since August. Wheat is down 6.3 percent in three weeks of decline. Storms rolled through the U.S. corn belt this week, easing concerns about dryness in some areas. With the crop heading into its pollination phase, which typically occurs in July in the U.S. Midwest, weather remained the focus. Commodity and financial markets were closely watching results from a British referendum on European Union membership. Sterling sank and safe-haven bonds jumped in wild Asian trade on Friday as early results from the UK's vote showed the "Leave" camp holding the lead, sparking a wave of profit-taking across risk assets. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat contracts on Thursday. Trade sources estimated that funds sold 13,000 corn contracts, 12,000 soybean contracts and 4,000 wheat contracts. The soybean market faced additional pressure from improving supply outlook in Argentina. Argentina increased its 2015-16 soybean crop estimate to 58 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 57.6 million tonnes, citing a faster-than-expected recovery of areas thought to have been lost to floods caused by unusually hard April rains. "Very high yields continue to be seen, despite some excessive wetness, in Buenos Aires and La Pampa provinces, as well as in the parts of Cordoba and Santa Fe that were not affected by the floods," the agriculture ministry said in a report. Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 454.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.98% 479.03 25 CBOT corn 388.50 1.25 +0.32% -1.15% 410.64 27 CBOT soy 1099.75 -1.75 -0.16% -1.52% 1104.77 40 CBOT rice 10.78 -$0.03 -0.28% -1.87% $11.39 23 WTI crude 49.40 -$0.71 -1.42% +0.55% $48.82 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.129 -$0.010 -0.88% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.7535 -0.007 -0.96% +0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)