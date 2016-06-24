* Corn down 11 pct this week, most since June 2013
* Market pressured by improving U.S. crop prospects
* Soybeans, wheat faces weekly losses; funds sell grains
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 24 Chicago corn futures were on
track to post their biggest weekly loss in three years on Friday
as improving U.S. crop weather prompted investors to liquidate
long positions.
Soybeans were poised for a second week of decline, while
wheat faced its third weekly fall amid plentiful world supplies.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract
has given up more than 11 percent this week, the most since June
2013, while soybeans have shed 4 percent, the biggest drop
since August. Wheat has lost 6.5 percent in three weeks.
"Corn and soybeans have come down in recent days because of
good rains across the Midwest," a Singapore-based grains trader
said. "It has been dry in wheat areas which is good for the
winter crop harvest."
Storms rolled through the U.S. corn belt this week, easing
concerns about dryness in some areas. With the crop heading into
its pollination phase, which typically occurs in July in the
U.S. Midwest, weather remained the focus.
Commodity and financial markets are closely watching results
from a British referendum on European Union membership for
trading cues, although grains and oilseed prices are largely
being driven by fundamentals.
Carnage came to world markets on Friday as early voting
returns suggested Britain was on the brink of leaving the
European Union, threatening the existent of the entire bloc and
its single currency.
"Soybean futures are more vulnerable than corn to a
potential setback driven by Brexit results because corn has
already retreated more from a recent rally," said Tom Grisafi,
broker for Illinois-based Advance Trading.
"If something was to happen with the Brexit vote, it
wouldn't surprise me at all to see beans move one way or another
and scare people."
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and
wheat contracts on Thursday. Trade sources estimated that funds
sold 13,000 corn contracts, 12,000 soybean contracts and 4,000
wheat contracts.
The soybean market faced additional pressure from improving
supply outlook in Argentina.
Argentina increased its 2015-16 soybean crop estimate to 58
million tonnes from a previous forecast of 57.6 million, citing
a faster-than-expected recovery of areas thought to have been
lost to floods caused by unusually hard April rains.
"Very high yields continue to be seen, despite some
excessive wetness, in Buenos Aires and La Pampa provinces, as
well as in the parts of Cordoba and Santa Fe that were not
affected by the floods," the agriculture ministry said.
Grains prices at 0234 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 453.50 -0.75 -0.17% -1.14% 479.01 25
CBOT corn 389.25 2.00 +0.52% -0.95% 410.67 29
CBOT soy 1103.25 1.75 +0.16% -1.21% 1104.88 41
CBOT rice 10.79 -$0.02 -0.19% -1.78% $11.39 24
WTI crude 48.41 -$1.70 -3.39% -1.47% $48.79 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.116 -$0.022 -1.95% -1.17%
USD/AUD 0.7454 -0.015 -2.02% -0.61%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, additional reporting by Tom
Polansek in CHICAGO; Editing by Himani Sarkar)