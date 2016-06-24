* Corn down 13 pct this week, most since June 2013
* Britain's exit from EU rattles financial markets
* Pressure from improving U.S. crop weather
* Soybeans, wheat faces weekly losses; funds sell grains
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 24 Chicago corn, soybeans and
wheat slid around two percent on Friday as Britain's vote to
leave the European Union hammered global financial and commodity
markets.
Carnage came to world markets as major television networks
said Britain had voted to leave the European Union, sending
sterling on a record plunge and pummelling share markets around
the globe.
"The agricultural markets have been caught in the storm on
Brexit," said Luke Mathews, senior risk management consultant at
FCStone Australia.
"The macro-economic environment is going to be the key
driver for all markets including agriculture for a while.
Obviously, agricultural markets won't lose site of their own
fundamentals."
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract
fell 2.4 percent to $3.78 a bushel by 0504 GMT, after hitting
its a six-week low of $3.77 a bushel earlier in the session.
Soybeans gave up two percent to $10.79-1/2 a bushel,
its lowest in about three weeks and wheat dropped two
percent to $4.45 a bushel.
Fundamentals remained bearish for agricultural markets.
Storms rolled through the U.S. corn belt this week, easing
concerns about dryness in some areas. With the crop heading into
its pollination phase, which typically occurs in July in the
U.S. Midwest, weather remained the focus.
"Corn and soybeans have come down in recent days because of
good rains across the Midwest," a Singapore-based grains trader
said. "It has been dry in wheat areas which is good for the
winter crop harvest."
For the week, corn is down more than 13 percent, the most
since June 2013 and soybeans have shed almost 6 percent, the
biggest weekly drop since July 2014. Wheat has lost more than
five percent this week.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and
wheat contracts on Thursday. Trade sources estimated that funds
sold 13,000 corn contracts, 12,000 soybean contracts and 4,000
wheat contracts.
The soybean market faced additional pressure from improving
supply outlook in Argentina.
Argentina increased its 2015-16 soybean crop estimate to 58
million tonnes from a previous forecast of 57.6 million, citing
a faster-than-expected recovery of areas thought to have been
lost to floods caused by unusually hard April rains.
"Very high yields continue to be seen, despite some
excessive wetness, in Buenos Aires and La Pampa provinces, as
well as in the parts of Cordoba and Santa Fe that were not
affected by the floods," the agriculture ministry said.
Grains prices at 0504 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 445.00 -9.25 -2.04% -3.00% 478.73 21
CBOT corn 378.00 -9.25 -2.39% -3.82% 410.29 23
CBOT soy 1079.50 -22.00 -2.00% -3.34% 1104.09 33
CBOT rice 10.67 -$0.15 -1.34% -2.91% $11.38 21
WTI crude 46.95 -$3.16 -6.31% -4.44% $48.74 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.095 -$0.043 -3.81% -3.05%
USD/AUD 0.7331 -0.028 -3.64% -2.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, additional reporting by Tom
Polansek in CHICAGO; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry)