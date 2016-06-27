SINGAPORE, June 27 Chicago corn edged higher on
Monday as the market took a breather, after suffering its
biggest weekly decline in three years, with investors watching
the U.S. weather for a price direction.
Soybeans rose almost 1 percent after coming under pressure
in the last session amid a broad selloff in commodities and
financial markets after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Corn lost more than 12 percent last week, its
biggest weekly decline since June 2013 as improving weather
across the U.S. Midwest prompted funds to liquidate their long
positions.
* Soybeans gave up six percent last week while wheat dropped
3.4 percent.
* Investors in the grain markets will be closely watching a
weekly crop progress report to be issued by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture later on Monday.
* Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to June 21, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks opened weaker and the British pound fell
almost 2 percent in early Asian trade on Monday as markets
struggled to shake off deep uncertainty sparked by Britain's
decision to leave the European Union.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Trade balance May
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Jun
Grains prices at 0100 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 465.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.37% 478.73 27
CBOT corn 387.75 3.25 +0.85% +0.13% 410.41 29
CBOT soy 1088.25 9.75 +0.90% -1.20% 1105.19 39
CBOT rice 11.05 $0.04 +0.32% +2.17% $11.36 31
WTI crude 47.13 -$0.51 -1.07% -5.95% $48.79 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.011 -0.95% -3.30%
USD/AUD 0.7407 -0.005 -0.68% -2.64%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)