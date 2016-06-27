* Soybeans up on hopes of strong Chinese demand
* Market keeping close watch on U.S. crop weather
* Corn rises 1 pct after biggest weekly decline in three
years
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 27 Chicago soybeans rose 1.7
percent on Monday on expectations of strong Chinese demand and
concerns about the U.S. weather underpinning the market which
slid in the last session after Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
Corn rose one percent on Monday after last week suffering
its biggest weekly decline in three years, while wheat edged
higher.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
gained 1.7 percent to $10.96-3/4 a bushel by 0310 GMT and
corn added 1 percent to $3.88-1/4 a bushel. Wheat
was up 0.2 percent to $4.66 a bushel.
"Soybeans certainly have the tightest balance sheet when you
look at corn, beans and wheat," Rabobank senior grains analyst
Graydon Chong said. "We see the weather driving that market and
we have seen pretty strong Chinese demand."
Corn lost more than 12 percent last week, its biggest
weekly decline since June 2013 as improving weather across the
U.S. Midwest prompted funds to liquidate their long positions.
Soybeans gave up 6 percent last week while wheat dropped 3.4
percent.
Investors in the grain markets will be closely watching a
weekly crop progress report to be issued by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture later on Monday.
Large speculators cut their net-long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to June 21, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net-short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net-long position
in soybeans.
Grains prices at 0310 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 466.00 1.00 +0.22% +2.59% 478.76 27
CBOT corn 388.25 3.75 +0.98% +0.26% 410.43 30
CBOT soy 1096.75 18.25 +1.69% -0.43% 1105.48 43
CBOT rice 10.96 -$0.05 -0.45% +1.39% $11.36 23
WTI crude 47.46 -$0.18 -0.38% -5.29% $48.80 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.010 -0.92% -3.27%
USD/AUD 0.7410 -0.005 -0.64% -2.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry and
Christian Schmollinger)