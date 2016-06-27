* Soybeans up on hopes of strong Chinese demand * Market keeping close watch on U.S. crop weather * Corn rises 1 pct after biggest weekly decline in three years (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 27 Chicago soybeans rose 1.7 percent on Monday on expectations of strong Chinese demand and concerns about the U.S. weather underpinning the market which slid in the last session after Britain voted to leave the European Union. Corn rose one percent on Monday after last week suffering its biggest weekly decline in three years, while wheat edged higher. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract gained 1.7 percent to $10.96-3/4 a bushel by 0310 GMT and corn added 1 percent to $3.88-1/4 a bushel. Wheat was up 0.2 percent to $4.66 a bushel. "Soybeans certainly have the tightest balance sheet when you look at corn, beans and wheat," Rabobank senior grains analyst Graydon Chong said. "We see the weather driving that market and we have seen pretty strong Chinese demand." Corn lost more than 12 percent last week, its biggest weekly decline since June 2013 as improving weather across the U.S. Midwest prompted funds to liquidate their long positions. Soybeans gave up 6 percent last week while wheat dropped 3.4 percent. Investors in the grain markets will be closely watching a weekly crop progress report to be issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture later on Monday. Large speculators cut their net-long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to June 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net-short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net-long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 466.00 1.00 +0.22% +2.59% 478.76 27 CBOT corn 388.25 3.75 +0.98% +0.26% 410.43 30 CBOT soy 1096.75 18.25 +1.69% -0.43% 1105.48 43 CBOT rice 10.96 -$0.05 -0.45% +1.39% $11.36 23 WTI crude 47.46 -$0.18 -0.38% -5.29% $48.80 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.010 -0.92% -3.27% USD/AUD 0.7410 -0.005 -0.64% -2.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry and Christian Schmollinger)