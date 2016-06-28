SINGAPORE, June 28 Chicago wheat futures slid
for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, with the market
facing pressure from a rapid harvest of the U.S. winter crop,
adding to bulging global inventories.
Corn fell for a sixth out of seven sessions on
better-than-expected U.S. crop condition while soybeans eased
after Monday's rally.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat futures have come under pressure on reports of large
yields from the U.S. winter crop which is rapidly being
harvested. A bumper U.S. winter crop will add to plentiful world
supplies.
* After the CBOT close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture,
said U.S. farmers have finished harvesting 45 percent of the
winter crop as compared with 25 percent a week ago and above the
five-year average of 41 percent.
* Soybeans were underpinned on Monday by forecasts of a
return to hot temperatures in the second half of July. But the
market gave up some of those gains on Tuesday, tracking weakness
in corn and wheat.
* Near-term forecasts called for cooler temperatures, which
should benefit the corn crop as it starts to pollinate in the
heart of the Corn Belt. However, portions of the region need
moisture.
* The USDA rated 72 percent of the U.S. soybean crop in good
to excellent condition, down from 73 percent the previous week
and in line with analyst expectations.
* It rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop as good to
excellent condition, bucking analyst expectations for a
downgrade.
* The agency is set to release closely watched stocks and
plantings estimates on Thursday.
* Those reports will show the extent to which brisk export
demand has whittled down corn and soybean inventories, and
whether farmers planted more soybeans and less corn than
initially expected due to a spring rally in soy prices.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equities took another step down in Asia on Tuesday,
with regional markets sliding and sterling wallowing near
three-decade lows as Britain's shock vote to exit the European
Union continued to roil financial markets.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices May
0645 France Consumer confidence Jun
1230 U.S. GDP Final Q1
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Apr
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jun
Grains prices at 0055 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 457.00 -1.25 -0.27% +0.61% 478.46 21
CBOT corn 382.75 -2.50 -0.65% -1.16% 410.24 25
CBOT soy 1101.50 -3.25 -0.29% +0.00% 1105.63 46
CBOT rice 11.10 $0.00 +0.00% +2.64% $11.37 30
WTI crude 46.64 $0.31 +0.67% -2.10% $48.73 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.102 -$0.010 -0.86% -3.21%
USD/AUD 0.7354 -0.010 -1.39% -3.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)