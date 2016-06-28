SINGAPORE, June 28 Chicago wheat futures slid for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, with the market facing pressure from a rapid harvest of the U.S. winter crop, adding to bulging global inventories. Corn fell for a sixth out of seven sessions on better-than-expected U.S. crop condition while soybeans eased after Monday's rally. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat futures have come under pressure on reports of large yields from the U.S. winter crop which is rapidly being harvested. A bumper U.S. winter crop will add to plentiful world supplies. * After the CBOT close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said U.S. farmers have finished harvesting 45 percent of the winter crop as compared with 25 percent a week ago and above the five-year average of 41 percent. * Soybeans were underpinned on Monday by forecasts of a return to hot temperatures in the second half of July. But the market gave up some of those gains on Tuesday, tracking weakness in corn and wheat. * Near-term forecasts called for cooler temperatures, which should benefit the corn crop as it starts to pollinate in the heart of the Corn Belt. However, portions of the region need moisture. * The USDA rated 72 percent of the U.S. soybean crop in good to excellent condition, down from 73 percent the previous week and in line with analyst expectations. * It rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent condition, bucking analyst expectations for a downgrade. * The agency is set to release closely watched stocks and plantings estimates on Thursday. * Those reports will show the extent to which brisk export demand has whittled down corn and soybean inventories, and whether farmers planted more soybeans and less corn than initially expected due to a spring rally in soy prices. MARKET NEWS * Global equities took another step down in Asia on Tuesday, with regional markets sliding and sterling wallowing near three-decade lows as Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union continued to roil financial markets. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices May 0645 France Consumer confidence Jun 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q1 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Apr 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jun Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 457.00 -1.25 -0.27% +0.61% 478.46 21 CBOT corn 382.75 -2.50 -0.65% -1.16% 410.24 25 CBOT soy 1101.50 -3.25 -0.29% +0.00% 1105.63 46 CBOT rice 11.10 $0.00 +0.00% +2.64% $11.37 30 WTI crude 46.64 $0.31 +0.67% -2.10% $48.73 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 -$0.010 -0.86% -3.21% USD/AUD 0.7354 -0.010 -1.39% -3.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)