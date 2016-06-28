* Corn falls on better-than-expected U.S. crop condition
* Soybeans underpinned by strong demand, concerns over
dryness
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 28 Chicago corn futures lost
ground on Tuesday, falling for a sixth out of seven sessions, as
a U.S. government report showed healthy crop conditions despite
concerns over dry weather.
Soybeans rose for a second session, underpinned by forecasts
of dry weather in the U.S. crop belt next month while the wheat
market faced headwinds from a rapidly progressing U.S. harvest.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract was
down 0.3 percent to $3.84-1/4 a bushel by 0215 GMT, while
soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $11.08-1/2 a bushel. Wheat
lost 0.1 percent to $4.58 a bushel.
"U.S. corn conditions came in unchanged on the previous
week, so prices struggled," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Some of the driest areas of the U.S. Midwest received rain
over the weekend. The Delta and Southeast mostly trended drier,
but meteorologists say the region should see widespread
precipitation today."
After the CBOT closed on Monday, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop as good to
excellent, bucking expectations for a downgrade.
Wheat futures have come under pressure on reports of large
yields from the U.S. winter crop.
U.S. farmers have finished harvesting 45 percent of the
winter crop as compared with 25 percent a week ago and above the
five-year average of 41 percent, the USDA said.
Soybeans were underpinned by forecasts of a return to hot
temperatures in the second half of July.
The USDA rated 72 percent of the U.S. soybean crop in good
to excellent condition, down from 73 percent the previous week
and in line with analyst expectations.
The agency in a separate report confirmed sales of another
150,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations on
Monday, following sales announcements of more than 400,000
tonnes on Friday.
The USDA is set to release closely watched stocks and
plantings estimates on Thursday.
Those reports will show the extent to which brisk export
demand has whittled down corn and soybean inventories, and
whether farmers planted more soybeans and less corn than
initially expected due to a spring rally in soy prices.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean futures
contracts on Monday and net sellers of corn and wheat.
Trade estimates of fund buying in soybeans ranged from 6,000
to 18,000 contracts, and estimates of fund selling in wheat
ranged from 4,000 to 5,000 contracts. Estimates of fund activity
in corn ranged from net sellers of 6,000 contracts to net buyers
of 4,000 contracts.
Grains prices at 0215 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 458.00 -0.25 -0.05% +0.83% 478.49 21
CBOT corn 384.25 -1.00 -0.26% -0.77% 410.29 26
CBOT soy 1108.50 3.75 +0.34% +0.64% 1105.87 50
CBOT rice 11.10 $0.00 +0.00% +2.64% $11.37 30
WTI crude 46.76 $0.43 +0.93% -1.85% $48.74 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.104 -$0.008 -0.68% -3.04%
USD/AUD 0.7376 -0.008 -1.10% -3.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)