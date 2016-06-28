* Soybeans jump 1.8 pct on strong demand, concerns over
dryness
* Corn price gain capped by better-than-expected U.S. crop
rating
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 28 Chicago soybeans rallied for
a second session on Tuesday to a one-week high as forecasts of
dry weather in the U.S. crop belt next month and strong demand
from top importer China buoyed the market.
Corn rose around half a percent as the market recovered from
losses earlier in the session, tracking gains in soybeans, while
wheat edged higher after a two-day decline.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
gained 1.8 percent at $11.25 a bushel by 0707 GMT. Earlier on
Tuesday, they hit the highest since June 21 at $11.29-3/4 a
bushel.
Corn added 0.6 percent to $3.96-1/2 a bushel, while
Wheat gained 0.6 percent to $4.61 a bushel.
Soybeans were underpinned by forecasts of a return to hot
temperatures in the second half of July in parts of the U.S.
Midwest.
After the CBOT closed on Monday, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture rated 72 percent of the U.S. soybean crop in good to
excellent condition, down from 73 percent the previous week and
in line with analyst expectations.
The agency in a separate report confirmed sales of another
150,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations on
Monday, following sales announcements of more than 400,000
tonnes on Friday.
The USDA rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop as good to
excellent, bucking expectations for a downgrade.
"U.S. corn conditions came in unchanged on the previous
week, so prices struggled," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Some of the driest areas of the U.S. Midwest received rain
over the weekend. The Delta and Southeast mostly trended drier,
but meteorologists say the region should see widespread
precipitation today."
Wheat futures have faced headwinds from reports of large
yields from the U.S. winter crop.
U.S. farmers have finished harvesting 45 percent of the
winter crop as compared with 25 percent a week ago and above the
five-year average of 41 percent, the USDA said.
The USDA is set to release closely watched stocks and
plantings estimates on Thursday.
Those reports will show the extent to which brisk export
demand has whittled down corn and soybean inventories, and
whether farmers planted more soybeans and less corn than
initially expected due to a spring rally in soy prices.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean futures
contracts on Monday and net sellers of corn and wheat.
Grains prices at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 461.00 2.75 +0.60% +1.49% 478.59 26
CBOT soy 1125.00 20.25 +1.83% +2.13% 1106.42 57
CBOT rice 11.10 $0.00 +0.00% +2.64% $11.37 33
WTI crude 47.16 $0.83 +1.79% -1.01% $48.75 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.106 -$0.006 -0.53% -2.89%
USD/AUD 0.7393 -0.006 -0.87% -2.83%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)