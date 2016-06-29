(Corrects first bullet point to show soybeans rose, not fell) SYDNEY, June 29 U.S. soybeans rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, as increased demand for U.S. supplies and potentially adverse weather limiting yields pushed prices towards a one-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.36 percent to $11.24-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a one-week high of $11.36-3/4 a bushel. * The most active corn futures rose 0.36 percent to $3.95-3/4 a bushel, having closed unchanged in the previous session after earlier marking a one-week high of $4.06-3/4 a bushel. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.44 percent to $4.59-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.38 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday afternoon said the soybean crop was rated 72 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier. * The USDA also reported that exporters sold 150,000 tonnes of U.S soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations. * Weather concerns supported corn early in the session. Temperatures in the U.S. Midwest are forecast to hit near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) late next week as the crop begins pollinating. Corn pollinating under the stress of high temperatures often causes severe yield reductions at harvest. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar extended gains after U.S. first-quarter economic growth was revised up to 1.1 percent from the previous reading of 0.8 percent. * Oil rose early on Wednesday as financial traders poured money back into commodities following the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and as a potential strike in Norway and crisis in Venezuela threatened to cut supply. * Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday, recouping some recent losses, as investors sought cheap assets after a two-day equities rout sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European Union. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jul 0900 Euro zone Business climate Jun 1200 Germany Consumer prices Jun 1230 U.S. Personal income May 1330 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at ECB event 1400 U.S. Pending home sales May Grains prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.25 2.00 +0.44% +0.22% 487.52 26 CBOT corn 395.75 1.50 +0.38% +2.73% 409.99 29 CBOT soy 1124.25 4.00 +0.36% +1.77% 1109.78 58 CBOT rice $10.93 -$0.01 -0.09% -1.53% $11.52 25 WTI crude $48.13 $0.28 +0.59% +3.89% $48.77 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 -$0.001 -0.13% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.739 0.000 +0.01% +0.90% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)