(Corrects headline, first and second paragraph to show wheat hit near four-month low, not three-month low) SYDNEY, June 30 U.S. wheat edged higher on Thursday, rebounding from a near four-month low touched in the previous session, though gains were curbed by expectations of bumper production in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.17 percent to $4.45-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.8 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a near four-month low of $4.43-3/4 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.43 percent to $11.17-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.65 percent to $3.85-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.85 percent in the previous session. * Wheat has been under pressure on expectations of ample U.S. production. * U.S. farmers may have increased soybean sowings to 83.8 million acres this year, up from the USDA's March estimate of 82.2 million acres, analysts said ahead of the release of the USDA's annual acreage report on Thursday. * As they switched to soybeans, U.S. farmers may have cut corn plantings to 92.8 million acres, from 93.6 million forecast by the USDA in March. MARKET NEWS * The dollar took a breather in Asia on Thursday but remained near a 3-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies hit in the wake of Britain's stunning vote to exit from the European Union, while recently battered sterling crawled higher. * Oil prices surged 4 percent on Wednesday, with Brent settling above the psychological $50 a barrel mark, after a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. * Wall Street recorded big gains for a second day on Wednesday as investors continued to scour for bargains and digest the fallout from Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales May 0645 France Producer prices May 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Jun 0830 Britain GDP Q1 0900 Euro zone Inflation Jun 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jun Grains prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 445.25 0.75 +0.17% -2.62% 485.48 19 CBOT corn 385.50 2.50 +0.65% -2.53% 418.67 24 CBOT soy 1117.25 4.75 +0.43% -0.27% 1111.15 54 CBOT rice $10.91 $0.00 +0.05% -0.27% $11.47 26 WTI crude $49.47 -$0.41 -0.82% +3.39% $48.87 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 -$0.002 -0.16% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.745 0.000 -0.01% +0.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)