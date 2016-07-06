SYDNEY, July 6 U.S. corn fell for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday as prices lingered near their lowest in more than 18 months, as favourable weather forecasts for U.S. crops stoked expectations of bumper supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.56 percent to $3.56 a bushel, having closed down 6.3 percent in the previous session when prices hit their lowest since October 2014 at $3.33-3/4 a bushel. * The most active CBOT soybean futures eased 0.42 percent to $10.72-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday. * The most active wheat futures fell 1.2 percent to $4.28-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.5 percent on Tuesday. * The outlook for more rain in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest during the next two weeks outweighed concerns about some dry conditions in about 15 to 20 percent of the Midwest, including southeast Iowa and western Illinois. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday morning said export inspections of soybeans totalled just 191,426 tonnes in the latest week, down from 295,816 a week ago and below the low end of analysts' forecasts. * Traders were waiting for the USDA's weekly update on crop conditions, which will be released at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT). Analysts were expecting the report to show that good-to-excellent conditions for both corn and soybeans fell 1 percentage point. MARKET NEWS * Sterling carved out a fresh 31-year trough early on Wednesday, having taken a turn for the worse as the first signs of markets seizing up emerged in the UK following Britain's vote to exit the European Union two weeks ago. * Oil prices were up slightly in early Asian trading on Wednesday after sharp falls in the prior session. * Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday following their best weekly performance of the year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders May 1230 U.S. International trade May 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jun 1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's June 14-15 meeting Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.25 -5.25 -1.21% -0.46% 480.79 23 CBOT corn 356.00 -2.00 -0.56% -3.00% 413.79 14 CBOT soy 1072.75 -4.50 -0.42% -5.69% 1116.20 41 CBOT rice $10.33 $0.02 +0.19% -1.15% $11.30 17 WTI crude $46.49 -$0.11 -0.24% -5.10% $48.76 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 -$0.002 -0.23% -0.93% USD/AUD 0.744 -0.002 -0.29% -1.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)