SYDNEY, July 6 U.S. corn fell for a fifth
consecutive session on Wednesday as prices lingered near their
lowest in more than 18 months, as favourable weather forecasts
for U.S. crops stoked expectations of bumper supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
fell 0.56 percent to $3.56 a bushel, having closed down
6.3 percent in the previous session when prices hit their lowest
since October 2014 at $3.33-3/4 a bushel.
* The most active CBOT soybean futures eased 0.42
percent to $10.72-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent
on Tuesday.
* The most active wheat futures fell 1.2 percent to
$4.28-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.5 percent on Tuesday.
* The outlook for more rain in key growing areas of the U.S.
Midwest during the next two weeks outweighed concerns about some
dry conditions in about 15 to 20 percent of the Midwest,
including southeast Iowa and western Illinois.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday morning said
export inspections of soybeans totalled just 191,426 tonnes in
the latest week, down from 295,816 a week ago and below the low
end of analysts' forecasts.
* Traders were waiting for the USDA's weekly update on crop
conditions, which will be released at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
Analysts were expecting the report to show that
good-to-excellent conditions for both corn and soybeans fell 1
percentage point.
MARKET NEWS
* Sterling carved out a fresh 31-year trough early on
Wednesday, having taken a turn for the worse as the first signs
of markets seizing up emerged in the UK following Britain's vote
to exit the European Union two weeks ago.
* Oil prices were up slightly in early Asian trading on
Wednesday after sharp falls in the prior session.
* Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday following their best
weekly performance of the year.
