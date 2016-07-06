* Corn falls, lingers near lowest since October, 2014
* Wheat falls 1 percent, soybeans edge lower
* USDA to report latest crop condition report on Wednesday
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, July 6 U.S corn fell for a fifth
consecutive session on Wednesday as favourable weather forecasts
added to expectations of bumper supplies.
Wheat fell 1 percent, while soybeans fell nearly 0.5
percent.
The most actively traded corn futures on the Chicago Board
of Trade fell 0.35 percent to $3.56-3/4 a bushel after
closing down 2.5 percent in the previous session when prices hit
a contract low.
Front-month corn futures were little changed, having
closed down more than 6 percent on Tuesday when prices fell to a
low of $3.33-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since October, 2014.
Analysts said expectations of ample global supplies continue
to weigh on prices.
"The reality is there are favourable conditions," said Phin
Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "We
occasionally get some supply concerns but none of them seem to
come through to impacting production."
The outlook for more rain in key growing areas of the U.S.
Midwest during the next two weeks outweighed concerns about some
dry conditions in about 15 to 20 percent of the Midwest,
including southeast Iowa and western Illinois.
Front-month wheat futures fell 1.2 percent to
$4.15-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.5 percent on Tuesday.
Front-month soybean futures eased 0.54 percent to
$11.11 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday.
Soybeans are under pressure amid signs of weak demand for
U.S. supplies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday morning said
export inspections of soybeans totalled just 191,426 tonnes in
the latest week, down from 295,816 a week ago and below the low
end of analysts' forecasts.
Analysts said the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest
weekly update on crop conditions, which will be released at 3
p.m. CDT (2000 GMT), will likely drive the next price trigger.
Analysts are expecting the report to show that
good-to-excellent conditions for both corn and soybeans fell 1
percentage point.
Grains prices at 0412 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 432.25 -1.25 -0.29% +0.46% 480.93 21
CBOT corn 356.75 -1.25 -0.35% -2.79% 413.82 12
CBOT soy 1072.50 -4.75 -0.44% -5.71% 1116.19 40
CBOT rice $10.33 $0.02 +0.19% -1.15% $11.30 17
WTI crude $46.36 -$0.24 -0.52% -5.37% $48.76 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.105 -$0.002 -0.21% -0.91%
USD/AUD 0.743 -0.003 -0.42% -1.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)