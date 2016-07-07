MANILA, July 7 U.S. corn and soybean futures on
Thursday recovered from losses in the prior session following a
selloff pinned on favourable weather that boosted hopes for a
bountiful harvest in the fall.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Corn for December delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
gained 0.7 percent to $3.50-3/4 a bushel by 0132 GMT,
after touching a contract low of 3.46 overnight.
* CBOT soybeans added 0.5 percent to $10.78-1/4 a
bushel, having dropped to $10.40-1/2 on Wednesday, its weakest
since May 25.
* The gains are likely to be fleeting, as analysts
anticipate good crops in lieu of the weather.
* "The US near-term weather narrative remains decidedly
bearish," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.
* "Forecasters have flagged that the southwestern Corn Belt
will likely turn drier again after this week, but on balance
U.S. crops are in very good shape," the bank said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly conditions
report on Tuesday showed strong ratings for corn, soybeans and
wheat.
* CBOT wheat rose 0.5 percent to $4.30-1/2 a bushel.
* Black Sea wheat exporters Russia and Ukraine have started
harvesting and are seeing higher yields and the same quality as
a year ago, analysts and traders said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares crept higher after upbeat U.S. economic
data took the sting out of losses in European equities and
lifted Wall Street to a firmer finish.
* The yen stood tall while sterling foundered in the
fallout from Britain's vote last month to exit the European
Union.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)