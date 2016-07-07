* Corn hit contract low overnight, soy dropped to 6-week trough

* Expectations of rainy weather, late La Nina onset (Recasts, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, July 7 U.S. soybean futures dropped nearly 2 percent on Thursday, giving up early gains, on expectations favourable weather would lead to a bountiful harvest in the fall.

Corn, which rebounded after touching a contract low on Wednesday, came off session highs.

"The U.S. near-term weather narrative remains decidedly bearish," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts said in a note, citing forecasts of more rain in the U.S. Midwest.

"Forecasters have flagged that the southwestern Corn Belt will likely turn drier again after this week, but on balance U.S. crops are in very good shape," they said.

Corn for December delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3 percent at $3.49-1/4 a bushel by 0617 GMT, after touching a contract low of $3.46 overnight. It rose as high as $3.52-1/2 earlier.

CBOT soybeans slid 1.7 percent to $10.55 a bushel, after initially peaking at $10.87. The November contract dropped to $10.40-1/2 on Wednesday, its weakest since May 25.

Expectations by weather forecasters that the onset of the La Nina weather pattern, which could trigger a dry summer in the U.S. Midwest, had been pushed back to September suggests that soybeans won't get hit during their key development stage in August, CBA analysts said.

"The less threatening outlook will continue to weigh on the market," they added.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly conditions report on Tuesday showed strong ratings for corn, soybeans and wheat.

Chicago wheat was nearly flat at $4.29 a bushel, after rising to $4.32-1/4.

Black Sea wheat exporters Russia and Ukraine have started harvesting and are seeing higher yields and the same quality as a year ago, analysts and traders said. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Ed Davies)