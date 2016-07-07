* Corn hit contract low overnight, soy dropped to 6-week
trough
* Expectations of rainy weather, late La Nina onset
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 7 U.S. soybean futures dropped
nearly 2 percent on Thursday, giving up early gains, on
expectations favourable weather would lead to a bountiful
harvest in the fall.
Corn, which rebounded after touching a contract low on
Wednesday, came off session highs.
"The U.S. near-term weather narrative remains decidedly
bearish," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts said in a
note, citing forecasts of more rain in the U.S. Midwest.
"Forecasters have flagged that the southwestern Corn Belt
will likely turn drier again after this week, but on balance
U.S. crops are in very good shape," they said.
Corn for December delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
was up 0.3 percent at $3.49-1/4 a bushel by 0617 GMT,
after touching a contract low of $3.46 overnight. It rose as
high as $3.52-1/2 earlier.
CBOT soybeans slid 1.7 percent to $10.55 a bushel,
after initially peaking at $10.87. The November contract dropped
to $10.40-1/2 on Wednesday, its weakest since May 25.
Expectations by weather forecasters that the onset of the La
Nina weather pattern, which could trigger a dry summer in the
U.S. Midwest, had been pushed back to September suggests that
soybeans won't get hit during their key development stage in
August, CBA analysts said.
"The less threatening outlook will continue to weigh on the
market," they added.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly conditions
report on Tuesday showed strong ratings for corn, soybeans and
wheat.
Chicago wheat was nearly flat at $4.29 a bushel, after
rising to $4.32-1/4.
Black Sea wheat exporters Russia and Ukraine have started
harvesting and are seeing higher yields and the same quality as
a year ago, analysts and traders said.
