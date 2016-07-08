SINGAPORE, July 8 Chicago soybean futures were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly decline since June 2014 as near-perfect U.S. weather boosts the prospects of a bumper crop. Corn is poised for a third week of decline as the U.S. crop thrives in friendly weather in its crucial pollination phase, while wheat is on track to suffer its fifth week of losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago soybean futures have lost almost 10 percent this week, biggest weekly fall since June 2014 as rains aid the U.S. crop and fears of dry La Nina weather pattern ease. * Expectations by weather forecasters that the onset of a La Nina, which could trigger a dry summer in the U.S. Midwest, had been pushed back to September suggest soybeans will not get hit during their key development stage in August, CBA analysts said. * Corn has lost 4.5 percent this week, falling for a third consecutive week while wheat is down more than one percent. * The U.S. corn crop is getting a boost from rains and ideal weather in its pollination phase. * The decline in corn futures is being limited by a forecast from Brazil's Conab that lowered its outlook for the country's corn production to 69.14 million tonnes from 76.22 million, largely due to problems with the second crop. * Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean and wheat futures contracts on Thursday. Traders' estimates of fund sales in soybeans ranged from 14,000 to 20,000 contracts. * Estimates for wheat ranged from net even to sales of 2,500 contracts. Traders estimated that funds were net even in corn. * In news, exports of French soft wheat, which competes with U.S. wheat, to buyers outside the European Union rose in May to 1.6 million tonnes, the highest monthly volume since the 2015/16 season began in July last year. * Exports since the beginning of the 2015/16 season now total 11.4 million tonnes, up 12 percent from the July-May period in 2014/15. MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were steady in early Friday trade as investors brace for U.S. jobs data to see if the world's no. 1 economy is resilient enough to weather the fallout from the Brexit vote. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data May 0645 France Industrial output May 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jun 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Jun Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 425.25 -0.25 -0.06% -0.76% 477.39 19 CBOT corn 350.25 1.75 +0.50% +0.57% 409.40 14 CBOT soy 1025.75 1.00 +0.10% -4.43% 1113.94 27 CBOT rice 10.89 -$0.01 -0.14% +2.83% $11.25 61 WTI crude 45.45 $0.31 +0.69% -4.17% $48.54 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.001 +0.06% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.7505 0.003 +0.37% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)