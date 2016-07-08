SINGAPORE, July 8 Chicago soybean futures were
on track on Friday for their biggest weekly decline since June
2014 as near-perfect U.S. weather boosts the prospects of a
bumper crop.
Corn is poised for a third week of decline as the U.S. crop
thrives in friendly weather in its crucial pollination phase,
while wheat is on track to suffer its fifth week of losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago soybean futures have lost almost 10 percent
this week, biggest weekly fall since June 2014 as rains aid the
U.S. crop and fears of dry La Nina weather pattern ease.
* Expectations by weather forecasters that the onset of a La
Nina, which could trigger a dry summer in the U.S. Midwest, had
been pushed back to September suggest soybeans will not get hit
during their key development stage in August, CBA analysts said.
* Corn has lost 4.5 percent this week, falling for a
third consecutive week while wheat is down more than one
percent.
* The U.S. corn crop is getting a boost from rains and ideal
weather in its pollination phase.
* The decline in corn futures is being limited by a forecast
from Brazil's Conab that lowered its outlook for the country's
corn production to 69.14 million tonnes from 76.22 million,
largely due to problems with the second crop.
* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade
soybean and wheat futures contracts on Thursday. Traders'
estimates of fund sales in soybeans ranged from 14,000 to 20,000
contracts.
* Estimates for wheat ranged from net even to sales of 2,500
contracts. Traders estimated that funds were net even in corn.
* In news, exports of French soft wheat, which competes with
U.S. wheat, to buyers outside the European Union rose in May to
1.6 million tonnes, the highest monthly volume since the 2015/16
season began in July last year.
* Exports since the beginning of the 2015/16 season now
total 11.4 million tonnes, up 12 percent from the July-May
period in 2014/15.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were steady in early Friday trade as
investors brace for U.S. jobs data to see if the world's no. 1
economy is resilient enough to weather the fallout from the
Brexit vote.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data May
0645 France Industrial output May
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jun
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Jun
Grains prices at 0058 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 425.25 -0.25 -0.06% -0.76% 477.39 19
CBOT corn 350.25 1.75 +0.50% +0.57% 409.40 14
CBOT soy 1025.75 1.00 +0.10% -4.43% 1113.94 27
CBOT rice 10.89 -$0.01 -0.14% +2.83% $11.25 61
WTI crude 45.45 $0.31 +0.69% -4.17% $48.54 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.001 +0.06% -0.30%
USD/AUD 0.7505 0.003 +0.37% -0.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)