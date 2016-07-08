* Soybeans down almost 10 pct this wk, biggest since June
2014
* Funds sell soybean contracts as ideal U.S. weather aids
crop
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 8 Chicago soybean futures were
on Friday set for their biggest weekly decline since June 2014
as near-perfect U.S. weather boosted the prospects of a bumper
crop.
Corn is poised for a third week of decline as the U.S. crop
thrives in friendly weather in its crucial pollination phase,
while wheat is on track to suffer its fifth week of losses.
Chicago soybean futures have lost nearly 10 percent
this week, their biggest weekly fall since June 2014 as rains
aid the U.S. crop and fears of dry La Nina weather pattern ease.
"There is long liquidation in soybeans," said Kaname Gokon
at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"There have been heavy rains in the U.S. Midwest which are
good for the crop."
Expectations by weather forecasters that the onset of a La
Nina, which could trigger a dry summer in the U.S. Midwest, had
been pushed back to September suggest soybeans will not get hit
during their key development stage in August, CBA analysts said.
Corn has lost 4.5 percent this week, falling for a
third consecutive week, while wheat is down more than 1
percent in its fifth week of losses.
Corn has given up close to 20 percent in three weeks and
wheat has shed more than 14 percent in five weeks.
The U.S. corn crop is getting a boost from rains and ideal
weather in its pollination phase.
Still, the decline in corn futures is being limited by
Brazil's Conab lowering its outlook for the country's corn
production to 69.14 million tonnes from 76.22 million, largely
due to problems with the second crop.
Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade
soybean and wheat futures contracts on Thursday. Traders'
estimates of fund sales in soybeans ranged from 14,000 to 20,000
contracts.
Estimates for wheat ranged from net even to sales of 2,500
contracts. Traders estimated that funds were net even in corn.
Meanwhile, exports of French soft wheat, which competes with
U.S. wheat, to buyers outside the European Union rose in May to
1.6 million tonnes, the highest monthly volume since the 2015/16
season began in July last year.
Exports since the beginning of the 2015/16 season now total
11.4 million tonnes, up 12 percent from the July-May period in
2014/15.
Grains prices at 0155 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 425.00 -0.50 -0.12% -0.82% 477.38 19
CBOT corn 350.25 1.75 +0.50% +0.57% 409.40 14
CBOT soy 1026.50 1.75 +0.17% -4.36% 1113.97 28
CBOT rice 10.93 $0.03 +0.23% +3.21% $11.26 61
WTI crude 45.50 $0.36 +0.80% -4.07% $48.54 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.001 +0.13% -0.23%
USD/AUD 0.7512 0.004 +0.47% -0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph
Radford)