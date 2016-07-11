SYDNEY, July 11 U.S. corn extended gains to hit
a 10-day high on Monday, as unfavourable weather conditions
across key growing regions in the United States raises concerns
about reduced yields.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.6 percent to $3.64-3/4 a bushel by 0132 GMT, having
hit a session high of $3.68 a bushel - the highest since July 1.
Corn rose 4 percent in the previous session.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.5 percent to
$10.62-3/4 a bushel, having touched a session high of $10.77-1/4
a bushel - a four day-high. Soybeans rose 3.2 percent on Friday.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.1 percent
to$4.34-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.2 percent on Friday.
* Corn and soybeans drew support on forecasts for hot and
dry weather, stoking concerns about stress on both crops as they
head toward key developmental phases.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said early on Friday
that weekly old-crop export sales of soybeans totaled a
bigger-than-expected 637,300 tonnes. New-crop export sales of
585,700 tonnes were in line with market forecasts.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged up against the euro and yen on Monday
thanks to an improvement in risk appetite amid a bounce in
equities, but Friday's strong U.S. jobs data capped the
greenback longer term by firming expectations that the Federal
Reserve would not raise interest rates anytime soon.
* Crude prices edged down in early Asian trade on Monday to
hold near two-month lows on seasonally weak consumption, despite
comments from the Saudi Arabian oil minister that the oil market
was becoming more balanced.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1400 U.S. Employment trends Jun
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 434.50 -0.50 -0.11% +2.12% 475.78 38
CBOT corn 364.75 2.25 +0.62% +4.66% 408.02 39
CBOT soy 1062.75 5.00 +0.47% +3.71% 1114.80 47
CBOT rice $10.63 $0.00 +0.00% -2.57% $11.22 49
WTI crude $45.04 -$0.37 -0.81% -0.22% $48.39 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.104 -$0.001 -0.12% -0.18%
USD/AUD 0.754 -0.002 -0.30% +0.90%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)