SYDNEY, July 11 U.S. corn extended gains to hit a 10-day high on Monday, as unfavourable weather conditions across key growing regions in the United States raises concerns about reduced yields. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.6 percent to $3.64-3/4 a bushel by 0132 GMT, having hit a session high of $3.68 a bushel - the highest since July 1. Corn rose 4 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.5 percent to $10.62-3/4 a bushel, having touched a session high of $10.77-1/4 a bushel - a four day-high. Soybeans rose 3.2 percent on Friday. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.1 percent to$4.34-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.2 percent on Friday. * Corn and soybeans drew support on forecasts for hot and dry weather, stoking concerns about stress on both crops as they head toward key developmental phases. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said early on Friday that weekly old-crop export sales of soybeans totaled a bigger-than-expected 637,300 tonnes. New-crop export sales of 585,700 tonnes were in line with market forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up against the euro and yen on Monday thanks to an improvement in risk appetite amid a bounce in equities, but Friday's strong U.S. jobs data capped the greenback longer term by firming expectations that the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates anytime soon. * Crude prices edged down in early Asian trade on Monday to hold near two-month lows on seasonally weak consumption, despite comments from the Saudi Arabian oil minister that the oil market was becoming more balanced. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1400 U.S. Employment trends Jun Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 434.50 -0.50 -0.11% +2.12% 475.78 38 CBOT corn 364.75 2.25 +0.62% +4.66% 408.02 39 CBOT soy 1062.75 5.00 +0.47% +3.71% 1114.80 47 CBOT rice $10.63 $0.00 +0.00% -2.57% $11.22 49 WTI crude $45.04 -$0.37 -0.81% -0.22% $48.39 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.104 -$0.001 -0.12% -0.18% USD/AUD 0.754 -0.002 -0.30% +0.90% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)