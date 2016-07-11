* Corn up for fourth day, hits highest since July 1
* Soybeans rise for 2nd day on forecasts of dry weather
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 11 Chicago corn futures climbed
to a 10-day high on Monday, while soybeans gained for a second
session with prices underpinned by forecasts of hot and dry
weather for the key U.S. Midwest producing region.
Wheat was little changed after rallying on Friday on the
back of gains in corn and beans.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose one percent to $3.66-1/4 a bushel by 0312 GMT, having
hit a session high of $3.68 a bushel, strongest since July 1.
Corn jumped 4 percent in the previous session.
Soybeans rose 1 percent to $10.68 a bushel and wheat
was flat at $4.35 a bushel.
Corn and soybeans drew support on forecasts for hot and dry
weather, stoking concerns about stress on both crops as they
head toward key developmental phases.
"U.S. Midwest is facing weather problems, one-month forecast
is showing hot and dry weather starting at the end of July,"
said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "It could
impact soybean crop yields."
Strong demand for beans is providing additional support.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said early on Friday that
weekly old-crop export sales of soybeans totalled a
bigger-than-expected 637,300 tonnes. New-crop export sales of
585,700 tonnes were in line with market forecasts.
In bullish news for the corn market, India has asked a
government-backed trader to import an extra half a million
tonnes of duty-free, non-genetically modified corn to keep a lid
on domestic prices and overcome any shortage, the trade ministry
said on Sunday.
Rising domestic demand and stagnating production has seen
India turning into a net importer from an exporter.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and
wheat futures contracts on Friday. Traders' estimates of fund
purchases in corn ranged from 5,000 to 11,000 contracts. They
bought between 3,000 and 4,500 wheat contracts and 8,000 soybean
contracts.
