SYDNEY, July 12 U.S. corn inched lower on
Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the
condition of the crop above market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
fell 0.1 percent to $3.55-1/4 a bushel, having closed down
nearly 2 percent in the previous session after earlier hitting a
10-day high of $3.68 a bushel.
* The most active soybean contract fell 0.17 percent
to $10.53-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.26 percent on
Monday.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to
$4.31-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Monday.
* The USDA in its weekly crop report rated 76 percent of the
U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, up from 75
percent a week earlier.
* The USDA rated 71 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good
to excellent, up from 70 percent the previous week.
* Analysts on average had expected no change in ratings for
either crop.
* Corn is under stress amid stressful heat in late July,
though forecasts for welcome rains this week helped eased some
concerns.
* The USDA is to issue its latest World Agricultural Supply
and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Tuesday.
* Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the USDA on Tuesday
to raise its forecast of 2015/16 and 2016/17 U.S. corn ending
stocks, while lowering its forecast for 2015/16 U.S. soybean
stocks.
* While U.S. corn inventories are expected to balloon above
2 billion bushels by the end of the 2016/17 marketing year,
soybean stocks should be much tighter due to export demand from
China and crop problems in South America.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen hovered near a one-week low against the dollar on
Tuesday, in the wake of a weekend election victory by Japan's
ruling coalition that fanned expectations of more economic
stimulus including possible monetary easing.
* Oil prices remained near two-month lows from the previous
trading session on Tuesday as financial traders lost confidence
in a recent price rally, switching positions in anticipation of
lower prices.
* The S&P 500 on Monday broke the record high it held for
more than a year as upbeat economic data and low bond yields
continued to funnel investors into U.S. equities.
