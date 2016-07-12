SYDNEY, July 12 U.S. corn inched lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $3.55-1/4 a bushel, having closed down nearly 2 percent in the previous session after earlier hitting a 10-day high of $3.68 a bushel. * The most active soybean contract fell 0.17 percent to $10.53-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.26 percent on Monday. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to $4.31-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Monday. * The USDA in its weekly crop report rated 76 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, up from 75 percent a week earlier. * The USDA rated 71 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, up from 70 percent the previous week. * Analysts on average had expected no change in ratings for either crop. * Corn is under stress amid stressful heat in late July, though forecasts for welcome rains this week helped eased some concerns. * The USDA is to issue its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Tuesday. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the USDA on Tuesday to raise its forecast of 2015/16 and 2016/17 U.S. corn ending stocks, while lowering its forecast for 2015/16 U.S. soybean stocks. * While U.S. corn inventories are expected to balloon above 2 billion bushels by the end of the 2016/17 marketing year, soybean stocks should be much tighter due to export demand from China and crop problems in South America. MARKET NEWS * The yen hovered near a one-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, in the wake of a weekend election victory by Japan's ruling coalition that fanned expectations of more economic stimulus including possible monetary easing. * Oil prices remained near two-month lows from the previous trading session on Tuesday as financial traders lost confidence in a recent price rally, switching positions in anticipation of lower prices. * The S&P 500 on Monday broke the record high it held for more than a year as upbeat economic data and low bond yields continued to funnel investors into U.S. equities. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices May 0645 France Consumer confidence Jun 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q1 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Apr 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jun Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 431.25 0.75 +0.17% +1.35% 475.67 31 CBOT corn 355.25 -0.25 -0.07% +1.94% 407.70 30 CBOT soy 1053.25 -1.75 -0.17% +2.78% 1114.48 39 CBOT rice $10.74 $0.05 +0.51% -1.51% $11.23 51 WTI crude $44.70 -$0.06 -0.13% -1.56% $48.23 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.106 $0.001 +0.06% +0.00% USD/AUD 0.754 -0.003 -0.33% +0.87% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)