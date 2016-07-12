* Soybeans up 0.8 pct on concerns dryness may reduce U.S. yields * Corn, wheat inch higher ahead of USDA supply-demand report (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 12 Chicago soybean futures gained on Tuesday, rising for two out of three sessions with prices underpinned by concerns over hot and dry weather curbing U.S. crop yields. Corn and wheat edged higher although gains were limited ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture report that is expected to show higher supplies of both commodities. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract rose 0.8 percent to $10.63-1/4 a bushel. Corn added 0.4 percent to $3.57 a bushel, while wheat gained 0.3 percent to $4.31-3/4 a bushel. "The current uncertainty surrounding the longer term weather outlook is allowing soybeans to hold on to gains," said Madeleine Donlan, agricultural commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The soybean market has less of an inventory buffer following large losses to South American crops earlier in the year." The USDA is to issue its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the USDA on Tuesday to raise its forecast of 2015/16 and 2016/17 U.S. corn ending stocks, while lowering its forecast for 2015/16 U.S. soybean stocks. While U.S. corn inventories are expected to balloon above 2 billion bushels by the end of the 2016/17 marketing year, soybean stocks should be much tighter due to export demand from China and crop problems in South America. U.S. corn and soybean crops have thrived in ideal weather so far. The USDA in its weekly crop report rated 76 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, up from 75 percent a week earlier. The agency rated 71 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, up from 70 percent the previous week. Analysts on average had expected no change in ratings for either crop. Corn is under stress amid stressful heat in late July, though forecasts for welcome rains this week helped eased some concerns. The soybean crop could face stress in August, its crucial yield determining phase as La Nina weather pattern is forecast to bring hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Grains prices at 0228 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 431.75 1.25 +0.29% -0.75% 473.60 31 CBOT corn 357.00 1.50 +0.42% -1.52% 405.51 30 CBOT soy 1063.25 8.25 +0.78% +0.52% 1114.13 43 CBOT rice 10.77 $0.08 +0.75% +1.32% $11.22 51 WTI crude 44.94 $0.18 +0.40% -1.04% $48.24 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.003 +0.27% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.7581 0.005 +0.69% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)