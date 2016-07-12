* Soybeans up 0.8 pct on concerns dryness may reduce U.S.
yields
* Corn, wheat inch higher ahead of USDA supply-demand report
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 12 Chicago soybean futures
gained on Tuesday, rising for two out of three sessions with
prices underpinned by concerns over hot and dry weather curbing
U.S. crop yields.
Corn and wheat edged higher although gains were limited
ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture report that is
expected to show higher supplies of both commodities.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
rose 0.8 percent to $10.63-1/4 a bushel. Corn added
0.4 percent to $3.57 a bushel, while wheat gained 0.3
percent to $4.31-3/4 a bushel.
"The current uncertainty surrounding the longer term weather
outlook is allowing soybeans to hold on to gains," said
Madeleine Donlan, agricultural commodities analyst at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The soybean market has less of an inventory buffer
following large losses to South American crops earlier in the
year."
The USDA is to issue its latest World Agricultural Supply
and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Tuesday.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the USDA on Tuesday to
raise its forecast of 2015/16 and 2016/17 U.S. corn ending
stocks, while lowering its forecast for 2015/16 U.S. soybean
stocks.
While U.S. corn inventories are expected to balloon above 2
billion bushels by the end of the 2016/17 marketing year,
soybean stocks should be much tighter due to export demand from
China and crop problems in South America.
U.S. corn and soybean crops have thrived in ideal weather so
far.
The USDA in its weekly crop report rated 76 percent of the
U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, up from 75
percent a week earlier.
The agency rated 71 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good
to excellent, up from 70 percent the previous week.
Analysts on average had expected no change in ratings for
either crop.
Corn is under stress amid stressful heat in late July,
though forecasts for welcome rains this week helped eased some
concerns.
The soybean crop could face stress in August, its crucial
yield determining phase as La Nina weather pattern is forecast
to bring hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and
wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said.
Grains prices at 0228 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 431.75 1.25 +0.29% -0.75% 473.60 31
CBOT corn 357.00 1.50 +0.42% -1.52% 405.51 30
CBOT soy 1063.25 8.25 +0.78% +0.52% 1114.13 43
CBOT rice 10.77 $0.08 +0.75% +1.32% $11.22 51
WTI crude 44.94 $0.18 +0.40% -1.04% $48.24 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.003 +0.27% +0.31%
USD/AUD 0.7581 0.005 +0.69% +0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)