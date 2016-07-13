SYDNEY, July 13 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday after hitting their highest in more than a week earlier in the session, with worries about potential crop damage continuing to support prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.46 percent to $10.82 a bushel, having earlier hit their highest since July 5 at $10.97 a bushel. * The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.60 a bushel, having gained 1.34 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures dropped 0.3 percent to $4.37-1/4 a bushel. * Soybeans drew support amid worries about stressful crop conditions as forecasters said above-normal temperatures and near-normal to below-normal rainfall may spread across most of the United States next week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday predicted a big domestic soybean harvest would help offset rising overseas demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed. * The USDA pegged 2015/16 U.S. corn stocks at 1.701 billion bushels, down 7 million bushels from its June estimate. * The agency is likely to boost the already massive yield forecast in the coming months, according to historical data that show estimates of big crops tend to grow even larger as harvest time nears. MARKET NEWS * The dollar eased slightly against the yen on Wednesday, but remained close to 2-1/2-week highs reached this week as the prospects for more economic stimulus in Japan helped bolster risk sentiment. * Crude futures fell on Wednesday as investors took gains after oil prices surged nearly 5 percent in the previous session, partly on the back of a forecast increase in demand next year. * A broad rally lifted the S&P 500 and Dow industrials to record highs on Tuesday, with a sharp rebound in crude prices boosting energy shares, while the Nasdaq turned positive for the year. Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 437.25 -1.25 -0.29% +0.52% 473.78 41 CBOT corn 360.00 -0.25 -0.07% -0.69% 405.61 42 CBOT soy 1082.00 -5.00 -0.46% +2.29% 1114.75 47 CBOT rice $10.80 $0.12 +1.12% +1.65% $11.22 49 WTI crude $46.35 -$0.45 -0.96% +3.55% $48.21 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.106 $0.001 +0.07% +0.11% USD/AUD 0.761 0.008 +1.10% +0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)