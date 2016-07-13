* Soybeans ease after climbing to highest in more than a
week
* Forecasts of hot, dry weather across Midwest underpin
prices
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 13 Chicago soybeans edged lower
on Wednesday as the market took a breather after last session's
strong gains that were driven by forecasts of crop-damaging hot
and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest.
Corn was little changed following a 1.5-percent rally on
Tuesday, supported by a U.S. Department of Agriculture report
showing tighter supplies of the feed grain.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
slid 0.3 percent to $10.84 a bushel by 0220 GMT, after
rallying over 3 percent in the last session. The market earlier
hit its highest since July 5 at $10.97 a bushel.
Corn futures gained 0.1 percent to $3.60-1/2 a bushel
and wheat gave up 0.1 percent to $4.38-1/4 a bushel.
"The market's next concern is the forecast of adverse
weather in the coming weeks when soybeans will in the
pod-setting stage," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji
in Tokyo. "Hot and dry weather will potentially reduce yields."
Soybeans are drawing support amid worries about stressful
crop conditions as forecasters said above-normal temperatures
and near-normal to below-normal rainfall may spread across most
of the U.S crop belt next week.
U.S. corn supplies will tighten more than expected in the
coming months due to rising exports, but a bumper harvest will
quickly re-stock grain bins, the USDA said on Tuesday.
The agency pegged 2015/16 U.S. corn stocks at 1.701 billion
bushels, down 7 million bushels from its June estimate.
It predicted a big domestic soybean harvest would help
offset rising overseas demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed.
The USDA is likely to boost the already massive yield
forecast in the coming months, according to historical data that
show estimates of big crops tend to grow even larger as harvest
time nears.
There is support for wheat with the outlook of lower
production in France.
France's farm ministry expects the country's soft wheat
production to shrink by almost 10 percent this year after heavy
rain and limited sunshine hurt crops in the European Union's
biggest grain grower.
In its first estimate of 2016 soft wheat production on
Tuesday, the ministry forecast a crop of 36.95 million tonnes,
down 9.7 percent from 2015's record volume of 40.9 million
tonnes.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and
wheat futures contracts on Tuesday. Traders' estimates of net
fund buying in soybeans ranged from 8,000 to 10,000 contracts
and in corn from 3,000 to 6,000 contracts.
Grains prices at 0220 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 438.25 -0.25 -0.06% +0.75% 473.82 41
CBOT corn 360.50 0.25 +0.07% -0.55% 405.63 42
CBOT soy 1084.00 -3.00 -0.28% +2.48% 1114.82 47
CBOT rice 10.73 $0.05 +0.47% +0.99% $11.22 49
WTI crude 46.45 -$0.35 -0.75% +3.78% $48.21 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.106 $0.000 +0.01% +0.05%
USD/AUD 0.7602 0.007 +0.97% +0.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)