SYDNEY, July 14 U.S. soybeans rose 1 percent on Thursday extending gains into a third session, as concerns over potential yield reducing weather in key production regions in the United States pushed prices towards a more than one-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean future on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 1 percent to $11.16 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a high of $11.19-1/2 a bushel - the highest since July 5. * The most active corn futures rose 0.9 percent to $3.73 a bushel, having gained 2.6 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.75-1/2 a bushel - the highest since June 30. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.7 percent to $4.42-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * Weather forecasts called for rising temperatures and decreasing rainfall in the U.S. Midwest during early August, a critical time for soybean development. * U.S. corn supplies will tighten more than expected in the coming months due to rising exports, the USDA said in its monthly supply and demand report on Tuesday. * Wheat's gains lagged corn and soybeans due to plentiful global supplies and expectations that the big U.S. harvest will add to the glut. MARKET NEWS * The yen firmed in early Asian trade on Thursday, while sterling was under pressure as traders braced for a Bank of England meeting that is expected to deliver an easing to blunt the economic fallout of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. * Crude prices rose on Thursday in early Asian trading after big losses in the previous session spurred by mounting concerns that the global glut in oil is not going away soon after the latest bearish data out of the United States. * U.S. stocks ticked up on Wednesday, just enough for the S&P 500 and Dow industrials to set record highs, with investors expecting upbeat earnings to keep the rally going. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Whole producer prices June 1100 The Bank of England announces its policy decision Grains prices at 0103 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 442.75 3.00 +0.68% +2.85% 472.72 43 CBOT corn 373.00 3.25 +0.88% +4.92% 404.22 56 CBOT soy 1116.00 10.75 +0.97% +5.78% 1116.53 56 CBOT rice $10.72 $0.04 +0.33% +0.28% $11.20 40 WTI crude $45.16 $0.41 +0.92% -3.50% $48.03 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.004 +0.34% +0.38% USD/AUD 0.760 0.007 +0.90% +0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)