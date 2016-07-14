* Corn gains more ground on forecasts of hot, dry U.S. weather * Soybeans up 5 percent in three days of gains, wheat firms (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 14 Chicago corn futures rose 0.8 percent on Thursday, while soybeans hovered near their highest in more than a week, with forecasts of hot and dry weather across U.S. Midwest raising concerns about global supplies. Wheat was up for a third day, although gains were capped by the outlook for ample global supplies. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract had climbed 0.8 percent to $3.72-3/4 a bushel by 0224 GMT, having gained 2.6 percent on Wednesday when prices hit $3.75-1/2 a bushel, their highest since June 30. Soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $11.10-1/2 a bushel, having climbed in the last session to $11.19-1/2 a bushel, the strongest since July 5. Weather forecasts showed rising temperatures and decreasing rainfall in the U.S. Midwest during early August, a critical time for soybean development. "Concerns about dry weather due to La Nina weather has given upside response to prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "The real story is that a lot of corn has gone in the ground and production doesn't look terrible." U.S. corn supplies will tighten more than expected in the coming months due to rising exports, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its monthly supply and demand report on Tuesday. The most active wheat futures rose 0.6 percent to $4.42-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday. Wheat's gains lagged corn and soybeans due to plentiful global supplies and expectations that the big U.S. harvest will add to the glut. Still, heavy rain and strong winds are likely to curb the potential for Western Canada's crops, government officials said, but the harvest may still be bigger than average. Pockets across Saskatchewan, Canada's biggest wheat- and canola-growing province, received as much as 5 inches (127 millimetres) of rain, strong winds and hail since Sunday. Strong demand is boosting French wheat exports. Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its estimate for French soft wheat exports in 2015/16 to a near-record, leading it to trim again expected stocks in the European Union's biggest wheat producer. Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday. Traders' estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged from 13,000 to 16,000 contracts. Funds were seen as net even to buyers of 2,000 wheat contracts. They bought an estimated 7,000 soybean contracts. Grains prices at 0224 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 442.25 2.50 +0.57% +0.86% 471.18 43 CBOT corn 372.75 3.00 +0.81% +3.47% 402.40 57 CBOT soy 1110.50 5.25 +0.48% +2.16% 1116.88 56 CBOT rice 10.68 $0.00 +0.00% +0.00% $11.18 40 WTI crude 45.18 $0.43 +0.96% -3.46% $48.03 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.002 +0.17% +0.45% USD/AUD 0.7625 0.002 +0.26% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)