SYDNEY, July 15 U.S. soybeans rose nearly 1 percent on Friday, recouping about a quarter of the steep losses from the previous session when prices were hit by more favourable weather forecasts for key U.S. producing regions. Despite the improved weather outlook, soybeans are still poised to finish the week up more than 1 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans were set for a gain of about 1.2 percent for the week, partly recouping the 7 percent loss from a week earlier. * The most active corn futures were up nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in a month. * The most active wheat futures were up 0.5 percent for the week, the second straight weekly gain. * The latest weather outlook reduced the likely duration of scorching temperatures across the U.S. corn belt next week. More rain was also forecast, which will help protect the crop from the searing heat. * A better-than-expected export report from the U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning limited the sell-off in corn. * The USDA said old-crop export sales of corn came in at 667,800 tonnes last week and new-crop export sales were 687,800 tonnes. Both figures topped the high end of a range of market forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The yen eased versus the dollar on Friday and was on track for steep losses for the week, under pressure from improving risk sentiment and speculation that Japanese policymakers could adopt more radical monetary stimulus. * Crude futures fell in early trading in Asia on Friday as concerns about a global oil glut returned to the fore and traders wait on data from China, which is expected to report its lowest growth rate since 2009. * Financial stocks led the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials to record highs on Thursday after JPMorgan's strong quarterly results, while upbeat economic data cemented bets that the current rally on Wall Street can chug along. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro Zone Inflation, Final June 1230 U.S. CPI June 1230 U.S. Real weekly earnings 1230 U.S. NY Fed Manufacturing July 1230 U.S. Retail Sales June 1315 U.S. Industrial Output June 1400 U.S. Business Inventories May 1400 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Prelim July 1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly Index Grains prices at 0122 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 437.25 3.25 +0.75% -0.29% 471.02 37 CBOT corn 367.25 2.50 +0.69% +1.94% 402.22 50 CBOT soy 1071.25 9.00 +0.85% -1.45% 1115.58 49 CBOT rice $10.60 $0.00 +0.00% -0.80% $11.18 35 WTI crude $45.13 -$0.55 -1.20% +0.85% $47.91 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.005 +0.48% +0.52% USD/AUD 0.762 0.009 +1.14% +0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)