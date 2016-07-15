SYDNEY, July 15 U.S. soybeans rose nearly 1
percent on Friday, recouping about a quarter of the steep losses
from the previous session when prices were hit by more
favourable weather forecasts for key U.S. producing regions.
Despite the improved weather outlook, soybeans are still
poised to finish the week up more than 1 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade March soybeans were set for a gain of about 1.2
percent for the week, partly recouping the 7 percent loss from a
week earlier.
* The most active corn futures were up nearly 1.5
percent for the week, the first weekly gain in a month.
* The most active wheat futures were up 0.5 percent
for the week, the second straight weekly gain.
* The latest weather outlook reduced the likely duration of
scorching temperatures across the U.S. corn belt next week. More
rain was also forecast, which will help protect the crop from
the searing heat.
* A better-than-expected export report from the U.S.
Agriculture Department on Thursday morning limited the sell-off
in corn.
* The USDA said old-crop export sales of corn came in at
667,800 tonnes last week and new-crop export sales were 687,800
tonnes. Both figures topped the high end of a range of market
forecasts.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen eased versus the dollar on Friday and was on track
for steep losses for the week, under pressure from improving
risk sentiment and speculation that Japanese policymakers could
adopt more radical monetary stimulus.
* Crude futures fell in early trading in Asia on Friday as
concerns about a global oil glut returned to the fore and
traders wait on data from China, which is expected to report its
lowest growth rate since 2009.
* Financial stocks led the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials
to record highs on Thursday after JPMorgan's strong quarterly
results, while upbeat economic data cemented bets that the
current rally on Wall Street can chug along.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro Zone Inflation, Final June
1230 U.S. CPI June
1230 U.S. Real weekly earnings
1230 U.S. NY Fed Manufacturing July
1230 U.S. Retail Sales June
1315 U.S. Industrial Output June
1400 U.S. Business Inventories May
1400 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Prelim July
1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly Index
Grains prices at 0122 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 437.25 3.25 +0.75% -0.29% 471.02 37
CBOT corn 367.25 2.50 +0.69% +1.94% 402.22 50
CBOT soy 1071.25 9.00 +0.85% -1.45% 1115.58 49
CBOT rice $10.60 $0.00 +0.00% -0.80% $11.18 35
WTI crude $45.13 -$0.55 -1.20% +0.85% $47.91 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.005 +0.48% +0.52%
USD/AUD 0.762 0.009 +1.14% +0.63%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)