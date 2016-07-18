SYDNEY, July 18 U.S. corn rose 1 percent on Monday, as forecasts for hot, dry weather across the Midwest increased concerns about yield loss at a crucial time for the crop's development. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on Chicago Board Of Trade rose 1 percent to $3.61-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.24 percent to $10.24-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.47 percent on Friday. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.53 percent to$5.81-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.1 percent on Friday. * Corn in the heart of the Midwest is pollinating, a crucial phase in determining yield. Hot and dry conditions during pollination can cut yield prospects. * Weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Commission showed non-commercial traders slashed their net long position in CBOT corn to 14,216 contracts in the week to July 12, down nearly 93,000 contracts from the previous week. * Record-high yields are helping U.S. farmers to harvest a bumper crop of hard red winter (HRW) wheat, the most common variety here, but prices have tumbled as the world is awash in supplies. MARKET NEWS * The Turkish lira rose against the dollar and the safe-haven yen fell broadly on Monday after Turkish authorities thwarted a coup attempt over the weekend, easing investor concerns about political uncertainty and geopolitical risks. * Oil prices were little unchanged in early Asian trade on Monday as traders shrugged off the impact of Friday's attempted coup in Turkey. Grains prices at 0143 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 427.00 2.25 +0.53% -1.61% 465.78 45 CBOT corn 361.75 3.50 +0.98% -0.82% 397.67 45 CBOT soy 1054.75 -2.50 -0.24% -0.71% 1110.52 37 CBOT rice $10.52 $0.00 +0.00% -1.50% $11.14 42 WTI crude $45.92 -$0.03 -0.07% +0.53% $47.85 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.003 +0.29% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.759 0.001 +0.17% -0.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)