SYDNEY, July 18 U.S. corn rose 1 percent on
Monday, as forecasts for hot, dry weather across the Midwest
increased concerns about yield loss at a crucial time for the
crop's development.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 1 percent to $3.61-3/4 a bushel, having closed down
1.8 percent in the previous session.
* The most active soybean futures fell 0.24 percent to
$10.24-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.47 percent on Friday.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.53 percent
to$5.81-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.1 percent on Friday.
* Corn in the heart of the Midwest is pollinating, a crucial
phase in determining yield. Hot and dry conditions during
pollination can cut yield prospects.
* Weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Commission
showed non-commercial traders slashed their net long position in
CBOT corn to 14,216 contracts in the week to July 12, down
nearly 93,000 contracts from the previous week.
* Record-high yields are helping U.S. farmers to harvest a
bumper crop of hard red winter (HRW) wheat, the most common
variety here, but prices have tumbled as the world is awash in
supplies.
MARKET NEWS
* The Turkish lira rose against the dollar and the
safe-haven yen fell broadly on Monday after Turkish authorities
thwarted a coup attempt over the weekend, easing investor
concerns about political uncertainty and geopolitical risks.
* Oil prices were little unchanged in early Asian trade on
Monday as traders shrugged off the impact of Friday's attempted
coup in Turkey.
Grains prices at 0143 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 427.00 2.25 +0.53% -1.61% 465.78 45
CBOT corn 361.75 3.50 +0.98% -0.82% 397.67 45
CBOT soy 1054.75 -2.50 -0.24% -0.71% 1110.52 37
CBOT rice $10.52 $0.00 +0.00% -1.50% $11.14 42
WTI crude $45.92 -$0.03 -0.07% +0.53% $47.85 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.003 +0.29% -0.47%
USD/AUD 0.759 0.001 +0.17% -0.50%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
