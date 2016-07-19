SYDNEY, July 19 U.S. corn futures fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the U.S. crop at above market expectations, though concerns over unfavourible weather provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.83 percent to $3.60-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybeans futures lost 1 percent to $16.73-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.85 percent on Monday. * The most active wheat futures droppped 0.81 percent to $4.26 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Monday. * USDA rated 76 percent of the corn crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week earlier. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of the report had expected a slight decline. * USDA rated 71 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and in line with trade expectations. * Weather in the U.S. Midwest remained the focus. Forecasts called for temperatures to reach the mid- to upper 90s Fahrenheit this week, with readings possibly topping 100 degrees F (38 C) from Missouri to South Dakota. MARKET NEWS * The yen hovered near 3-1/2-week lows on Tuesday on a combination of growing expectations of monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, a broad recovery in risk appetite and speculation about M&A-related yen-selling. * Oil prices eased in early Asian trade on Tuesday as concerns over a crude and fuel oil glut outweighed an expected cut in U.S. shale production and a likely further draw in U.S. crude stocks. * Wall Street closed slightly higher on Monday to mint new record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials, fueled by Bank of America's better-than-expected profit and a major tech sector acquisition. Data ahead (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment for July 1230 US Building permits, housing starts for June Grains prices at 0116 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 426.00 -3.50 -0.81% -1.84% 465.74 43 CBOT corn 360.25 -3.00 -0.83% -1.23% 397.62 43 CBOT soy 1055.75 -10.50 -0.98% -0.61% 1110.55 36 CBOT rice $10.73 -$0.03 -0.28% +1.27% $11.11 53 WTI crude $45.09 -$0.15 -0.33% -1.87% $47.67 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.000 -0.04% +0.30% USD/AUD 0.754 -0.005 -0.62% -0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)