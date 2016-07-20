SYDNEY, July 20 U.S. corn rose more than 0.5 percent on Wednesday, clawing back part of the more than 4 percent dive in the previous session, though the recovery was checked by rains across key U.S. growing regions forecast to be hit by scorching weather. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.71 percent to $10.35 a bushel, having slumped 3.6 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $10.23 a bushel - the lowest since July 8. * The most active corn futures rose 0.72 percent to $3.51 a bushel, having slumped 4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.48-1/4 a bushel - the weakest since July 7. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.42 percent to $4.19-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.7 percent on Tuesday. * Blazing heat is expected in the U.S. Corn Belt this week, with temperatures potentially surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in the southwest quarter of the region, the Commodity Weather Group said. * However, rains in recent days may help blunt the impact of the hot spell, and more normal readings are expected next week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late Monday rated 76 percent of the corn and 71 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and some of the highest ratings for mid-July in the last 20 years. * The government also said that crops were advancing quickly, with 56 percent of the corn in the silking stage, compared to the five-year average of 46 percent. * Corn exports from Argentina, the world's No. 3 supplier, could be slowed in the days ahead if farmers and striking truck drivers fail to reach a deal on hauling rates, the organization representing the country's grains exporters said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar firmed in early Asian trading on Wednesday, as strong U.S. data and rising expectations that the Bank of Japan will muster additional easing steps sent the dollar index to four-month highs. * Oil futures rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday after an industry group released weekly figures showing U.S. stockpiles fell more than expected last week. * The S&P 500 pulled back from record highs on Tuesday, while the Dow industrials edged up for an eighth straight day of gains, as investors digested mixed earnings reports amid lowered expectations for global economic growth. GMT 1200 EZ Consumer Confidence Flash for July 2100 JP Reuters Tankan July Grains prices at 0106 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 419.75 1.75 +0.42% -2.27% 459.13 39 CBOT corn 351.00 2.50 +0.72% -3.37% 391.85 38 CBOT soy 1035.00 7.25 +0.71% -2.93% 1104.39 35 CBOT rice $10.83 $0.04 +0.37% +0.60% $11.03 57 WTI crude $44.70 $0.05 +0.11% -1.19% $47.47 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.55% USD/AUD 0.749 -0.001 -0.20% -1.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)