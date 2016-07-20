SYDNEY, July 20 U.S. corn rose more than 0.5
percent on Wednesday, clawing back part of the more than 4
percent dive in the previous session, though the recovery was
checked by rains across key U.S. growing regions forecast to be
hit by scorching weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.71 percent to $10.35 a bushel, having slumped
3.6 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $10.23 a bushel
- the lowest since July 8.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.72 percent to
$3.51 a bushel, having slumped 4 percent in the previous session
when prices hit a low of $3.48-1/4 a bushel - the weakest since
July 7.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.42 percent to
$4.19-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.7 percent on Tuesday.
* Blazing heat is expected in the U.S. Corn Belt this week,
with temperatures potentially surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit
(38 Celsius) in the southwest quarter of the region, the
Commodity Weather Group said.
* However, rains in recent days may help blunt the impact of
the hot spell, and more normal readings are expected next week.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late Monday
rated 76 percent of the corn and 71 percent of the soybean crop
as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and some
of the highest ratings for mid-July in the last 20 years.
* The government also said that crops were advancing
quickly, with 56 percent of the corn in the silking stage,
compared to the five-year average of 46 percent.
* Corn exports from Argentina, the world's No. 3 supplier,
could be slowed in the days ahead if farmers and striking truck
drivers fail to reach a deal on hauling rates, the organization
representing the country's grains exporters said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar firmed in early Asian trading on Wednesday, as
strong U.S. data and rising expectations that the Bank of Japan
will muster additional easing steps sent the dollar index to
four-month highs.
* Oil futures rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday after
an industry group released weekly figures showing U.S.
stockpiles fell more than expected last week.
* The S&P 500 pulled back from record highs on Tuesday,
while the Dow industrials edged up for an eighth straight day of
gains, as investors digested mixed earnings reports amid lowered
expectations for global economic growth.
GMT
1200 EZ Consumer Confidence Flash for July
2100 JP Reuters Tankan July
Grains prices at 0106 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 419.75 1.75 +0.42% -2.27% 459.13 39
CBOT corn 351.00 2.50 +0.72% -3.37% 391.85 38
CBOT soy 1035.00 7.25 +0.71% -2.93% 1104.39 35
CBOT rice $10.83 $0.04 +0.37% +0.60% $11.03 57
WTI crude $44.70 $0.05 +0.11% -1.19% $47.47 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.55%
USD/AUD 0.749 -0.001 -0.20% -1.37%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)