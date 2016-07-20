* Soybeans fall for 2nd day, rains forecast for U.S. Midwest
* Chicago corn ticks higher after deep losses, wheat firms
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 20 Chicago soybeans lost more
ground on Wednesday with prices sliding to a near two-week low
as forecasts for rains across key growing regions in the U.S.
Midwest eased concerns over this week's hot weather.
Corn edged up after deep losses in the last session which
were triggered by the improved weather outlook and a U.S.
government report showing crops in a healthy condition.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade lost 0.3 percent to $10.24-3/4 a bushel by 0319 GMT,
after earlier in the session dropping to $10.21-3/4 a bushel,
the weakest since July 8.
Corn gained 0.4 percent to $3.50 a bushel, having
slumped 4 percent on Tuesday and wheat rose 0.2 percent to
$4.19 a bushel.
"Some of the supply concerns we previously saw due to crop
damage in South America have eased and crops in the United
States are really doing well," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness
economist, National Australia Bank.
"How do you sustain a rally in such conditions?"
Blazing heat is expected in the U.S. corn belt this week,
with temperatures potentially surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit
(38 Celsius) in the southwest quarter of the region, the
Commodity Weather Group said.
However, rains in recent days may help blunt the impact of
the hot spell, and more normal readings are expected next week.
A weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture late
on Monday showed both soybeans and corn crops thriving in near
perfect weather.
It rated 76 percent of the corn crop and 71 percent of the
soybean crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous
week and some of the highest ratings for mid-July in the last 20
years.
The government also said that crops were advancing quickly,
with 56 percent of the corn in the silking stage, compared with
the five-year average of 46 percent.
Corn exports from Argentina, the world's No. 3 supplier,
could be slowed in the days ahead if farmers and striking truck
drivers fail to reach a deal on hauling rates, the organization
representing the country's grains exporters said on Tuesday.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and
wheat futures contracts on Tuesday as futures tumbled on strong
U.S. crop ratings and forecasts for improving weather.
Grains prices at 0319 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 419.00 1.00 +0.24% -2.44% 459.11 37
CBOT corn 350.00 1.50 +0.43% -3.65% 391.82 37
CBOT soy 1024.75 -3.00 -0.29% -3.89% 1104.05 31
CBOT rice 10.82 $0.03 +0.28% +0.51% $11.03 57
WTI crude 44.63 -$0.02 -0.04% -1.35% $47.47 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.54%
USD/AUD 0.7498 0.000 -0.04% -1.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)