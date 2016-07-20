* Soybeans fall for 2nd day, rains forecast for U.S. Midwest * Chicago corn ticks higher after deep losses, wheat firms (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 20 Chicago soybeans lost more ground on Wednesday with prices sliding to a near two-week low as forecasts for rains across key growing regions in the U.S. Midwest eased concerns over this week's hot weather. Corn edged up after deep losses in the last session which were triggered by the improved weather outlook and a U.S. government report showing crops in a healthy condition. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade lost 0.3 percent to $10.24-3/4 a bushel by 0319 GMT, after earlier in the session dropping to $10.21-3/4 a bushel, the weakest since July 8. Corn gained 0.4 percent to $3.50 a bushel, having slumped 4 percent on Tuesday and wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.19 a bushel. "Some of the supply concerns we previously saw due to crop damage in South America have eased and crops in the United States are really doing well," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "How do you sustain a rally in such conditions?" Blazing heat is expected in the U.S. corn belt this week, with temperatures potentially surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in the southwest quarter of the region, the Commodity Weather Group said. However, rains in recent days may help blunt the impact of the hot spell, and more normal readings are expected next week. A weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday showed both soybeans and corn crops thriving in near perfect weather. It rated 76 percent of the corn crop and 71 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and some of the highest ratings for mid-July in the last 20 years. The government also said that crops were advancing quickly, with 56 percent of the corn in the silking stage, compared with the five-year average of 46 percent. Corn exports from Argentina, the world's No. 3 supplier, could be slowed in the days ahead if farmers and striking truck drivers fail to reach a deal on hauling rates, the organization representing the country's grains exporters said on Tuesday. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday as futures tumbled on strong U.S. crop ratings and forecasts for improving weather. Grains prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 419.00 1.00 +0.24% -2.44% 459.11 37 CBOT corn 350.00 1.50 +0.43% -3.65% 391.82 37 CBOT soy 1024.75 -3.00 -0.29% -3.89% 1104.05 31 CBOT rice 10.82 $0.03 +0.28% +0.51% $11.03 57 WTI crude 44.63 -$0.02 -0.04% -1.35% $47.47 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.54% USD/AUD 0.7498 0.000 -0.04% -1.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)