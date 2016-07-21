SYDNEY, July 21 U.S. corn rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, rebounding from a two-week low, although gains were curbed by milder weather forecasts that eased fears of potential yield losses from the Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $3.45 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent in the previous session when prices fell to a low of $3.41-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since July 5. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.3 percent to $10.11-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a low of $10.04-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since April 26. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.4 percent to $4.14-3/4 a bushel, having closed lower on Wednesday. * The latest U.S. weather forecast calls for adequate rain and moderate temperatures during August, which is the critical period of development for much of the U.S. soybean crop. * The view eased concerns about the La Nina weather phenomenon laying waste to yields. * For corn, more rain was added to the outlook for key growing areas, which will help protect the crop from the scorching temperatures during the next few days. * Additionally, temperatures are expected to quickly moderate from their highs, easing stress on the crop as it pollinates. * Argentine grain truckers started an open-ended strike on Monday over transport prices. Corn exports from Argentina, the world's No. 3 supplier, could slow in the days ahead if farmers and striking truck drivers fail to reach a deal, an exporters' organisation said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hit a six-week high against the safe-haven yen on Thursday as investor risk appetite remained strong, boosting equities and pushing U.S. debt yields higher to favour the greenback. * Oil prices rose as much as 1 percent on Wednesday, lifting U.S. crude from two-month lows, after the U.S. government reported a ninth straight week of crude inventory draws, easing some concerns in a market worried about a glut. * Wall Street gained on Wednesday and the S&P 500 and Dow industrials set fresh records, as Microsoft's strong results boosted the indexes and marked the latest sign that U.S. corporate earnings season may be less dour than feared. Thursday 1230 US Philly Fed reports for July 1400 US Exisiting Home Sales for June China breakdown of commodity imports due Grains prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 414.75 1.75 +0.42% -0.78% 455.03 35 CBOT corn 345.00 0.75 +0.22% -1.00% 388.41 35 CBOT soy 1011.75 2.75 +0.27% -1.56% 1098.35 28 CBOT rice $10.76 -$0.05 -0.51% -0.05% $11.03 53 WTI crude $45.78 $0.03 +0.07% +2.53% $47.29 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 $0.000 +0.00% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.746 -0.001 -0.17% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)