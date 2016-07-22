SYDNEY, July 22 U.S. corn edged lower on Friday and was poised for weekly losses of nearly 5 percent as weather forecasts indicated an easing of unfavourable weather conditions across key U.S. growing regions, reducing fears of widespread crop losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were set for a fifth straight weekly slide. * The most active soybean futures were down around 4.5 percent for the week. * The most active wheat futures were down around 1 percent for the week, the second straight weekly fall. * The latest U.S. weather view calls for high temperatures currently hovering over the Corn Belt to quickly moderate, with some beneficial rains also in the mix for the weekend. * A weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report said that old-crop corn export sales came in at 345,100 tonnes in the seven days ended July 14, down from 667,777 tonnes a week earlier. New new-crop sales were 506,300, down from 687,843 tonnes. The old-crop figure was below market forecasts. New-crop corn export sales were in line with expectations. * New-crop soybean export sales totalled a bigger-than-expected 1.002 million tonnes, sharply up from 547,046 tonnes a week earlier. Old-crop soybean sales were 325,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The yen hovered above six-week lows in early Asian trade on Friday after comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda dented speculation Japan may be preparing a radical "helicopter money" economic stimulus. * Crude oil futures were mixed in early Asian trading on Friday after big falls in the previous session as investors reassessed U.S. data showing growing supplies of petroleum, while Iraqi crude exports are on the rise. * Wall Street cooled off on Thursday as disappointing quarterly reports from tech stalwart Intel and from transportation companies stalled momentum in a U.S. corporate earnings season that has been better than feared. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jun 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Jun 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Jun 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Jun 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jun 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jun 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate May 1400 U.S. Construction spending May 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jun Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 420.00 2.25 +0.54% +0.48% 455.21 44 CBOT corn 340.50 -0.25 -0.07% -2.30% 388.26 31 CBOT soy 1010.50 -2.00 -0.20% -1.68% 1098.31 30 CBOT rice $10.61 $0.00 +0.00% -1.62% $10.99 46 WTI crude $44.63 -$0.12 -0.27% -0.69% $47.06 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.001 +0.12% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.749 0.002 +0.21% -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)