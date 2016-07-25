SYDNEY, July 25 U.S. soybeans fell for a second
session to keep prices near a three-month low as updated weather
forecasts called for more favourable conditions, easing concerns
of potential yield losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.3 percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel, having
closed down 2.4 percent on Friday when prices hit $9.66-1/4 a
bushel - the lowest since April 19.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.2 percent to
$3.42-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.7 percent to
$4.28 a bushel, having touched a session high of $4.30 a bushel
- the highest since July 18. Wheat closed up 1.8 percent on
Friday.
* The latest weather outlook called for good conditions
during August, the key period for growth for the soybean crop.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was buoyant against the euro and yen early on
Monday as a prevailing risk-on mood continued to support the
U.S. currency and assets.
* Crude prices inched down on Monday in Asia, staying not
far from two-month lows hit in the previous session, amid
worries over a global oil glut.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo's business climate index July
Grains prices at 0122 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 428.00 2.75 +0.65% +3.63% 452.01 53
CBOT corn 342.50 0.75 +0.22% -0.51% 385.13 33
CBOT soy 985.75 -2.50 -0.25% -2.30% 1092.39 26
CBOT rice $10.40 $0.00 -0.05% -3.79% $10.95 37
WTI crude $44.27 $0.08 +0.18% -1.07% $46.89 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.095 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.64%
USD/AUD 0.747 0.000 +0.05% -0.40%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)