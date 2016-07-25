SYDNEY, July 25 U.S. soybeans fell for a second session to keep prices near a three-month low as updated weather forecasts called for more favourable conditions, easing concerns of potential yield losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.3 percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.4 percent on Friday when prices hit $9.66-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since April 19. * The most active corn futures rose 0.2 percent to $3.42-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.7 percent to $4.28 a bushel, having touched a session high of $4.30 a bushel - the highest since July 18. Wheat closed up 1.8 percent on Friday. * The latest weather outlook called for good conditions during August, the key period for growth for the soybean crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was buoyant against the euro and yen early on Monday as a prevailing risk-on mood continued to support the U.S. currency and assets. * Crude prices inched down on Monday in Asia, staying not far from two-month lows hit in the previous session, amid worries over a global oil glut. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo's business climate index July Grains prices at 0122 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.00 2.75 +0.65% +3.63% 452.01 53 CBOT corn 342.50 0.75 +0.22% -0.51% 385.13 33 CBOT soy 985.75 -2.50 -0.25% -2.30% 1092.39 26 CBOT rice $10.40 $0.00 -0.05% -3.79% $10.95 37 WTI crude $44.27 $0.08 +0.18% -1.07% $46.89 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.095 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.64% USD/AUD 0.747 0.000 +0.05% -0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)