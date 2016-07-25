* Soybeans falls for 2nd day on improved weather outlook * Lower quality of European crop lifts wheat market (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 25 Chicago soybeans extended losses on Monday, trading near a three-month low hit in the previous session, as forecasts of near-perfect weather during next month's yield-determining phase for the U.S. crop dragged on prices. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session, underpinned by concerns over unseasonal rains hurting the European crop. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract fell 0.5 percent to $9.83 a bushel by 0326 GMT, having closed down 2.4 percent on Friday when prices hit $9.66-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since April 19. "Last week's much advertised heat wave waned more quickly than forecasters had first anticipated," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "While pockets of dryness remain, much of the Midwest, Delta and Southeast are likely to receive solid rainfall this week to help replenish any lost topsoil moisture." The latest weather outlook called for good conditions during August, a key period for growth for the soybean crop. For wheat, lower quality of crops in Europe buoyed the market. CBOT prices of the grain were up 0.5 percent at $4.27-1/4 a bushel. Prospects for the soft wheat harvest deteriorated sharply in Europe in recent weeks due to worse-than-forecast damage from torrential spring rain, prompting analysts to slash crop estimates with French output seen at its lowest in 13 years. Consultancy ODA Groupe expects the 2016 crop in the largest EU wheat producer and exporter to be less than 30 million tonnes, down from 32 million pegged last week and 35 million estimated on July 6, ODA President Renaud de Kerpoisson told Reuters on Friday. Among other grains, CBOT corn was down 0.4 percent at $3.40-1/4 a bushel. Large speculators switched to a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July. 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Argentina's trucking industry struck a deal with the government over hauling rates, the country's FETRA transportation union said early on Friday, ending a four-day strike that had begun to slow corn exports. Grains prices at 0326 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 427.25 2.00 +0.47% +2.27% 449.28 52 CBOT corn 340.25 -1.50 -0.44% -0.15% 382.00 31 CBOT soy 983.00 -5.25 -0.53% -2.91% 1086.33 26 CBOT rice 10.40 $0.00 -0.05% -1.98% $10.91 37 WTI crude 44.14 -$0.05 -0.11% -1.36% $46.88 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.097 $0.000 -0.04% -0.49% USD/AUD 0.7471 0.001 +0.13% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)