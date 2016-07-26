SYDNEY, July 26 U.S. soybean prices fell for a third straight session on Tuesday to trade around the lowest in more than three months, as fears over yields diminished after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the crop withstood recent hot weather. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.23 percent to $9.64 a bushel, having closed down 2.2 percent on Monday when prices hit a low of $9.63 a bushel - the weakest since April 19. * The most active corn futures contract fell 0.37 percent to $3.40 after closing down 0.15 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures contract lost 0.17 percent to $4.28-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.82 percent on Monday when prices hit a high of $4.35-1/4 - the strongest since July 15. * USDA said 71 percent of the soybean crop was good to excellent, ahead of market forecasts of 70 percent. * The U.S. corn crop was pegged at 76 percent good to excellent, beating analysts' forecast of 75 percent. With extended weather outlooks showing normal amounts of precipitation in the Midwest crop belt, investors were unwinding those long positions. * Wheat draws support on crop damage in Europe, prompting analysts to cut crop estimates in top grower France to the lowest in 13 years. MARKET NEWS * The dollar slipped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that begins later on Tuesday, while the yen gained despite expectations that the Bank of Japan will ease later this week. * Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday, with U.S. crude hitting a three-month low, on rising concerns that a global glut of crude and refined products. * U.S. stocks receded from record highs on Monday as oil weighed on energy shares and investors awaited an avalanche of quarterly reports. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1300 U.S. S&P/Case Shiller home price index May 1345 U.S. Markit flash PMI July 1400 U.S. New home sales June 1400 U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index July Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.25 -0.75 -0.17% +2.51% 449.31 53 CBOT corn 340.00 -1.25 -0.37% -0.22% 381.99 31 CBOT soy 964.00 -2.25 -0.23% -4.79% 1085.69 23 CBOT rice $10.36 $0.00 +0.00% -2.36% $10.91 33 WTI crude $43.21 $0.08 +0.19% -2.22% $46.66 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.001 +0.10% -0.35% USD/AUD 0.746 0.000 +0.03% -0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)