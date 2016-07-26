SYDNEY, July 26 U.S. soybean prices fell for a
third straight session on Tuesday to trade around the lowest in
more than three months, as fears over yields diminished after
the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the crop withstood
recent hot weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.23 percent to $9.64 a bushel, having closed
down 2.2 percent on Monday when prices hit a low of $9.63 a
bushel - the weakest since April 19.
* The most active corn futures contract fell 0.37
percent to $3.40 after closing down 0.15 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures contract lost 0.17
percent to $4.28-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.82 percent on
Monday when prices hit a high of $4.35-1/4 - the strongest since
July 15.
* USDA said 71 percent of the soybean crop was good to
excellent, ahead of market forecasts of 70 percent.
* The U.S. corn crop was pegged at 76 percent good to
excellent, beating analysts' forecast of 75 percent.
With extended weather outlooks showing normal amounts of
precipitation in the Midwest crop belt, investors were unwinding
those long positions.
* Wheat draws support on crop damage in Europe, prompting
analysts to cut crop estimates in top grower France to the
lowest in 13 years.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar slipped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting that begins later on Tuesday, while the
yen gained despite expectations that the Bank of Japan will ease
later this week.
* Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday, with U.S.
crude hitting a three-month low, on rising concerns that a
global glut of crude and refined products.
* U.S. stocks receded from record highs on Monday as oil
weighed on energy shares and investors awaited an avalanche of
quarterly reports.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1300 U.S. S&P/Case Shiller home price index May
1345 U.S. Markit flash PMI July
1400 U.S. New home sales June
1400 U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index July
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
Grains prices at 0058 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 428.25 -0.75 -0.17% +2.51% 449.31 53
CBOT corn 340.00 -1.25 -0.37% -0.22% 381.99 31
CBOT soy 964.00 -2.25 -0.23% -4.79% 1085.69 23
CBOT rice $10.36 $0.00 +0.00% -2.36% $10.91 33
WTI crude $43.21 $0.08 +0.19% -2.22% $46.66 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.001 +0.10% -0.35%
USD/AUD 0.746 0.000 +0.03% -0.43%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)