* Corn, soybeans maintain good-to-excellent rating despite
heat
* Wheat eases as market takes breather after 3-session rally
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 26 Chicago soybeans ticked
higher on Tuesday but were still holding close to last session's
a three-month low as a U.S. government report showed the crop in
a healthy condition.
Corn eased for a second session, while wheat slid following
gains in the last three days on concerns over the European crop.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybeans gained 0.1
percent to $9.67-1/2 a bushel by 0210 GMT, having lost 4.6
percent in the last two sessions.
Earlier in the day, it dropped to $9.63 a bushel, matching
Monday's low which was the weakest since April 19.
Corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.40-1/2 a bushel and wheat
lost 0.4 percent to $4.27-1/4 a bushel.
"The weather seems to be favourable for corn and soybeans,
there is no stress for both the crops," said Kaname Gokon at
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"U.S. export business for soybeans is likely to slow down,
Chinese buyers are taking new-crop beans but they are reducing
purchases of the old-crop."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 71 percent of the
soybean crop was good to excellent, ahead of market forecasts of
70 percent following last week's hot and dry weather.
The U.S. corn crop was pegged at 76 percent good to
excellent, beating analysts' forecasts of 75 percent.
With extended weather outlooks showing normal amounts of
precipitation in the U.S. Midwest crop belt, investors were
unwinding those long positions.
Wheat drew support on crop damage in Europe, prompting
analysts to cut crop estimates in top grower France to the
lowest in 13 years.
Russian wheat prices fell last week, anticipating the
biggest crop in post-Soviet history, analysts said on Monday.
Russia, a major global wheat exporter to North Africa and
the Middle East, could harvest up to 110 million tonnes of grain
this year, according to the agriculture ministry, up 2 million
tonnes on the record crop of 2008.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean futures
contracts on Monday. The funds were net buyers of wheat
contracts and even in corn, traders said.
Grains prices at 0210 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 427.25 -1.75 -0.41% +2.27% 449.28 52
CBOT corn 340.50 -0.75 -0.22% -0.07% 382.01 31
CBOT soy 967.50 1.25 +0.13% -4.44% 1085.81 24
CBOT rice 10.38 $0.02 +0.14% -2.21% $10.91 34
WTI crude 43.19 $0.06 +0.14% -2.26% $46.66 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.099 $0.002 +0.17% -0.28%
USD/AUD 0.7486 0.003 +0.34% -0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)