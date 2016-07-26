* Corn, soybeans maintain good-to-excellent rating despite heat * Wheat eases as market takes breather after 3-session rally (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 26 Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Tuesday but were still holding close to last session's a three-month low as a U.S. government report showed the crop in a healthy condition. Corn eased for a second session, while wheat slid following gains in the last three days on concerns over the European crop. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $9.67-1/2 a bushel by 0210 GMT, having lost 4.6 percent in the last two sessions. Earlier in the day, it dropped to $9.63 a bushel, matching Monday's low which was the weakest since April 19. Corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.40-1/2 a bushel and wheat lost 0.4 percent to $4.27-1/4 a bushel. "The weather seems to be favourable for corn and soybeans, there is no stress for both the crops," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "U.S. export business for soybeans is likely to slow down, Chinese buyers are taking new-crop beans but they are reducing purchases of the old-crop." The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 71 percent of the soybean crop was good to excellent, ahead of market forecasts of 70 percent following last week's hot and dry weather. The U.S. corn crop was pegged at 76 percent good to excellent, beating analysts' forecasts of 75 percent. With extended weather outlooks showing normal amounts of precipitation in the U.S. Midwest crop belt, investors were unwinding those long positions. Wheat drew support on crop damage in Europe, prompting analysts to cut crop estimates in top grower France to the lowest in 13 years. Russian wheat prices fell last week, anticipating the biggest crop in post-Soviet history, analysts said on Monday. Russia, a major global wheat exporter to North Africa and the Middle East, could harvest up to 110 million tonnes of grain this year, according to the agriculture ministry, up 2 million tonnes on the record crop of 2008. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean futures contracts on Monday. The funds were net buyers of wheat contracts and even in corn, traders said. Grains prices at 0210 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 427.25 -1.75 -0.41% +2.27% 449.28 52 CBOT corn 340.50 -0.75 -0.22% -0.07% 382.01 31 CBOT soy 967.50 1.25 +0.13% -4.44% 1085.81 24 CBOT rice 10.38 $0.02 +0.14% -2.21% $10.91 34 WTI crude 43.19 $0.06 +0.14% -2.26% $46.66 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.099 $0.002 +0.17% -0.28% USD/AUD 0.7486 0.003 +0.34% -0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)