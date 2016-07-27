SYDNEY, July 27 U.S. wheat edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from losses of more than 3 percent in the previous session, drawing support a widely watched U.S. crop tour that pegged yields below five-year average levels. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $4.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 3.3 percent on Tuesday. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.5 percent to $9.78-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.39-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent in the previous session. * Spring wheat yield prospects are lower than last year in southern North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota and Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour found on Tuesday. * Reduced estimates for the harvest in the top exporting region of the European Union pushed wheat higher late last week, but investors are waiting for fresh bullish news before making further long bets. * Extended weather forecasts reaching into August - the most crucial month for establishing U.S. soybean yields - showed sufficient precipitation that could help offset the potential for stress caused by high temperatures. * Midday weather models on Tuesday showed a stronger ridge of high pressure in the central United States growing belt that could lead to increased dryness, according to an agriculture meteorologist at Lanworth, a division of Thomson Reuters. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture after the close of trading on Monday left good-to-excellent condition ratings unchanged for the U.S. soybean and corn crops, when analysts were predicting slightly lower ratings due to heat. MARKET NEWS * The yen fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday on expectations of significant monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan later in the week, a day after it had posted its biggest gains in a month on disappointment at the scale of the government's fiscal stimulus plan. * U.S. crude prices fell on Tuesday, hitting three-month lows, on renewed worries of a glut while Brent settled higher due to its better fundamentals versus U.S. crude. * U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday as Federal Reserve policymakers kicked off a two-day interest rate meeting and investors braced for quarterly scorecards from Apple and Twitter. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices June 0645 France Consumer confidence July 0645 France Producer prices June 0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q2 1230 U.S. Durable goods June 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales June 1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement Grains prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 415.50 0.50 +0.12% -3.15% 443.71 40 CBOT corn 339.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.51% 375.10 29 CBOT soy 978.25 4.50 +0.46% +1.24% 1073.60 32 CBOT rice $10.06 $0.03 +0.30% -2.94% $10.81 24 WTI crude $42.77 -$0.15 -0.35% -0.83% $46.46 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.099 $0.000 +0.05% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.752 0.002 +0.23% +0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)