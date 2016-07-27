SYDNEY, July 27 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Wednesday, rebounding from losses of more than 3 percent in the
previous session, drawing support a widely watched U.S. crop
tour that pegged yields below five-year average levels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 0.1 percent to $4.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 3.3
percent on Tuesday.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.5 percent to
$9.78-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures were unchanged at
$3.39-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent in the
previous session.
* Spring wheat yield prospects are lower than last year in
southern North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota
and Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour found on Tuesday.
* Reduced estimates for the harvest in the top exporting
region of the European Union pushed wheat higher late last week,
but investors are waiting for fresh bullish news before making
further long bets.
* Extended weather forecasts reaching into August - the most
crucial month for establishing U.S. soybean yields - showed
sufficient precipitation that could help offset the potential
for stress caused by high temperatures.
* Midday weather models on Tuesday showed a stronger ridge
of high pressure in the central United States growing belt that
could lead to increased dryness, according to an agriculture
meteorologist at Lanworth, a division of Thomson Reuters.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture after the close of
trading on Monday left good-to-excellent condition ratings
unchanged for the U.S. soybean and corn crops, when analysts
were predicting slightly lower ratings due to heat.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday on
expectations of significant monetary stimulus by the Bank of
Japan later in the week, a day after it had posted its biggest
gains in a month on disappointment at the scale of the
government's fiscal stimulus plan.
* U.S. crude prices fell on Tuesday, hitting three-month
lows, on renewed worries of a glut while Brent settled higher
due to its better fundamentals versus U.S. crude.
* U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday as Federal Reserve
policymakers kicked off a two-day interest rate meeting and
investors braced for quarterly scorecards from Apple and
Twitter.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices June
0645 France Consumer confidence July
0645 France Producer prices June
0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q2
1230 U.S. Durable goods June
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales June
1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement
Grains prices at 0118 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 415.50 0.50 +0.12% -3.15% 443.71 40
CBOT corn 339.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.51% 375.10 29
CBOT soy 978.25 4.50 +0.46% +1.24% 1073.60 32
CBOT rice $10.06 $0.03 +0.30% -2.94% $10.81 24
WTI crude $42.77 -$0.15 -0.35% -0.83% $46.46 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.099 $0.000 +0.05% +0.01%
USD/AUD 0.752 0.002 +0.23% +0.68%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)