SYDNEY, July 28 U.S. soybeans rose for a third
consecutive session on Thursday to hit a six-day high, boosted
by concerns over potential adverse weather over the next month
in key U.S. growing regions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.63 percent to $9.92-1/4 a bushel, near the
session high of $9.97 a bushel - the highest since July 22.
Soybeans firmed 1.3 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.44 percent to
$3.44-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.6 percent to
$4.17-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday.
* Soybeans draw support from concerns over a potential dry
August in the United States. Soybean plants will need rains
throughout the coming month to boost yields as bean pods form
and soybeans are filled.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture said at midmorning that
exporters sold 131,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top global
importer China.
* Spring wheat yield prospects in central and northwest
North Dakota are down from a year ago but still above average,
scouts on an annual crop tour said on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar took a step back on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve stopped short of signalling a near-term rate
rise, while the yen gained on growing expectations the Bank of
Japan won't deliver the stimulus investors are looking for this
week.
* Oil prices recovered slightly from April lows in early
trading on Thursday, but the outlook for the industry remained
weak as crude producers and fuel refiners continue to pump out
more than the market can consume.
* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve left interest rates unchanged but opened the door to a
possible rate increase later this year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Jul
0900 Euro zone Business climate Jul
1200 Germany Consumer prices Jul
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Advance goods trade balance Jun
Grains prices at 0149 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 417.25 2.50 +0.60% +0.54% 441.29 41
CBOT corn 344.50 1.50 +0.44% +1.47% 372.06 34
CBOT soy 992.25 6.25 +0.63% +1.90% 1068.76 39
CBOT rice $9.91 $0.08 +0.81% -1.20% $10.74 25
WTI crude $42.09 $0.17 +0.41% -1.93% $46.23 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.106 $0.000 +0.03% +0.66%
USD/AUD 0.751 0.002 +0.23% +0.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)