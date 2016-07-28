SYDNEY, July 28 U.S. soybeans rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday to hit a six-day high, boosted by concerns over potential adverse weather over the next month in key U.S. growing regions. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.63 percent to $9.92-1/4 a bushel, near the session high of $9.97 a bushel - the highest since July 22. Soybeans firmed 1.3 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.44 percent to $3.44-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.6 percent to $4.17-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday. * Soybeans draw support from concerns over a potential dry August in the United States. Soybean plants will need rains throughout the coming month to boost yields as bean pods form and soybeans are filled. * U.S. Department of Agriculture said at midmorning that exporters sold 131,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top global importer China. * Spring wheat yield prospects in central and northwest North Dakota are down from a year ago but still above average, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar took a step back on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of signalling a near-term rate rise, while the yen gained on growing expectations the Bank of Japan won't deliver the stimulus investors are looking for this week. * Oil prices recovered slightly from April lows in early trading on Thursday, but the outlook for the industry remained weak as crude producers and fuel refiners continue to pump out more than the market can consume. * Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but opened the door to a possible rate increase later this year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Jul 0900 Euro zone Business climate Jul 1200 Germany Consumer prices Jul 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Advance goods trade balance Jun Grains prices at 0149 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 417.25 2.50 +0.60% +0.54% 441.29 41 CBOT corn 344.50 1.50 +0.44% +1.47% 372.06 34 CBOT soy 992.25 6.25 +0.63% +1.90% 1068.76 39 CBOT rice $9.91 $0.08 +0.81% -1.20% $10.74 25 WTI crude $42.09 $0.17 +0.41% -1.93% $46.23 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.106 $0.000 +0.03% +0.66% USD/AUD 0.751 0.002 +0.23% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)