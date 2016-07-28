* Soybeans rise on worries about dry weather across U.S. Midwest

By Colin Packham

SYDNEY, July 28 U.S. soybeans rose to an almost one-week high on Thursday, as concerns over potential adverse weather across the Midwest underpinned prices.

Corn rose more than 0.5 percent, extending its gains into a second day, while wheat rose 1 percent.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.53 percent to $9.91-1/4 a bushel by 0321 GMT, near the session high of $9.97 a bushel - the highest since July 22. Soybeans firmed 1.3 percent on Wednesday.

Soybeans drew support from concerns over a potential dry August in the United States. Soybean plants will need rains throughout the coming month to boost yields as bean pods form and soybeans are filled.

"There are some nascent worries of course about dryness developing in August," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Recent demand from China is also supporting oilseed prices, traders said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said exporters sold 131,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top global importer China.

The most active corn futures rose 0.73 percent to $3.45-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1 percent on Wednesday.

Much corn crop has gone through its crucial phase of pollination with minimal stress.

The USDA earlier this week pegged U.S. corn crop at 76 percent good to excellent, beating analysts' forecast.

The most active wheat futures rose 0.96 percent to $4.18-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday.

Spring wheat yield prospects in central and northwest North Dakota are down from a year ago but still above average, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)