* Soybeans rise on worries about dry weather across U.S.
Midwest
* Corn extends gains into a second straight session
* Wheat firms 1 percent, having closed little changed on
Wednesday
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, July 28 U.S. soybeans rose to an almost
one-week high on Thursday, as concerns over potential adverse
weather across the Midwest underpinned prices.
Corn rose more than 0.5 percent, extending its gains into a
second day, while wheat rose 1 percent.
The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 0.53 percent to $9.91-1/4 a bushel by 0321 GMT,
near the session high of $9.97 a bushel - the highest since July
22. Soybeans firmed 1.3 percent on Wednesday.
Soybeans drew support from concerns over a potential dry
August in the United States. Soybean plants will need rains
throughout the coming month to boost yields as bean pods form
and soybeans are filled.
"There are some nascent worries of course about dryness
developing in August," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Recent demand from China is also supporting oilseed prices,
traders said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said exporters
sold 131,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top global importer
China.
The most active corn futures rose 0.73 percent to
$3.45-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1 percent on Wednesday.
Much corn crop has gone through its crucial phase of
pollination with minimal stress.
The USDA earlier this week pegged U.S. corn crop at 76
percent good to excellent, beating analysts' forecast.
The most active wheat futures rose 0.96 percent to
$4.18-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday.
Spring wheat yield prospects in central and northwest North
Dakota are down from a year ago but still above average, scouts
on an annual crop tour said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)