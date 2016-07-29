SYDNEY, July 29 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Friday, but the oilseed was poised to record its biggest
one-month fall in more than two years as concerns over
unfavourable weather eased, boosting expectations for bumper
supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade is down nearly 15 percent for the month, the biggest
one-month fall since June, 2014.
* The most active corn futures are down 8.5 percent
for the month, the second consecutive monthly slide.
* The most active wheat futures are down more than 7.5
percent for the month, the third straight month slide.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly U.S. export sales
for the current marketing season of a negative 1,400 tonnes of
soybeans were below expectations for sales of 250,000 to 450,000
tonnes. Export sales of 438,800 tonnes of corn were within the
range of estimates.
* Some within the market expect the USDA will boost corn
yield estimates in its monthly supply and demand report due on
Aug. 12 due to historically high U.S. crop condition ratings.
* An annual tour of the top spring wheat growing state of
North Dakota projected wheat yields there would be lower than
the record-large yields seen in 2015.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen firmed in jumpy market conditions on Friday,
spiking to a 2 1/2-week high against the dollar as investors
braced for the possibility that the Bank of Japan's expected
easing steps will disappoint market participants hoping for more
radical measures.
* Oil prices settled down nearly 2 percent on Thursday,
hitting April lows and with U.S. crude headed for its biggest
monthly loss in a year, on growing worries that the world was
pumping more crude than needed.
* Wall Street edged higher on Thursday as investors looked
beyond disappointing earnings from Ford and bought shares in
Apple, while Alphabet surged after the bell following its
quarterly report.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0530 France Preliminary GDP Q2
0600 Germany Retail sales Jun
0645 France Consumer spending Jun
0900 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q2
0900 Euro zone Inflation Jul
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jun
1230 U.S. Advance GDP Q2
1230 U.S. Employment wages Q2
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jul
Grains prices at 0109 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 411.25 1.00 +0.24% -0.84% 438.63 35
CBOT corn 339.50 0.75 +0.22% -1.02% 368.67 30
CBOT soy 981.25 3.25 +0.33% -0.48% 1063.53 35
CBOT rice $9.78 $0.01 +0.10% -2.44% $10.73 19
WTI crude $41.09 -$0.05 -0.12% -1.98% $46.03 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.108 $0.001 +0.05% +0.23%
USD/AUD 0.752 0.002 +0.27% +0.40%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)