SYDNEY, July 29 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, but the oilseed was poised to record its biggest one-month fall in more than two years as concerns over unfavourable weather eased, boosting expectations for bumper supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade is down nearly 15 percent for the month, the biggest one-month fall since June, 2014. * The most active corn futures are down 8.5 percent for the month, the second consecutive monthly slide. * The most active wheat futures are down more than 7.5 percent for the month, the third straight month slide. * U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly U.S. export sales for the current marketing season of a negative 1,400 tonnes of soybeans were below expectations for sales of 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes. Export sales of 438,800 tonnes of corn were within the range of estimates. * Some within the market expect the USDA will boost corn yield estimates in its monthly supply and demand report due on Aug. 12 due to historically high U.S. crop condition ratings. * An annual tour of the top spring wheat growing state of North Dakota projected wheat yields there would be lower than the record-large yields seen in 2015. MARKET NEWS * The yen firmed in jumpy market conditions on Friday, spiking to a 2 1/2-week high against the dollar as investors braced for the possibility that the Bank of Japan's expected easing steps will disappoint market participants hoping for more radical measures. * Oil prices settled down nearly 2 percent on Thursday, hitting April lows and with U.S. crude headed for its biggest monthly loss in a year, on growing worries that the world was pumping more crude than needed. * Wall Street edged higher on Thursday as investors looked beyond disappointing earnings from Ford and bought shares in Apple, while Alphabet surged after the bell following its quarterly report. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0530 France Preliminary GDP Q2 0600 Germany Retail sales Jun 0645 France Consumer spending Jun 0900 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q2 0900 Euro zone Inflation Jul 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jun 1230 U.S. Advance GDP Q2 1230 U.S. Employment wages Q2 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jul Grains prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 411.25 1.00 +0.24% -0.84% 438.63 35 CBOT corn 339.50 0.75 +0.22% -1.02% 368.67 30 CBOT soy 981.25 3.25 +0.33% -0.48% 1063.53 35 CBOT rice $9.78 $0.01 +0.10% -2.44% $10.73 19 WTI crude $41.09 -$0.05 -0.12% -1.98% $46.03 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.108 $0.001 +0.05% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.752 0.002 +0.27% +0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)