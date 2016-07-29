* Soybeans face 15 pct monthly slump as weather fears ease
* Corn firms, set for monthly losses of 8 pct
* Wheat firms, set for third straight monthly slide
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, July 29 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Friday, but the oilseed was poised for its biggest one-month
fall in more than two years as fears of potential yield losses
amid unfavourable weather ease.
Corn also rose, but was set to a record a monthly loss of
more than 8 percent, while wheat was poised to finish July down
more than 7 percent.
The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.2 percent to $9.80 a bushel after closing
down 0.8 percent on Thursday.
Soybeans are still down 15 percent for the month, the
biggest one-month fall since June, 2014.
Soybeans have come under pressure as updated weather models
have reduced concerns about the threat of hot, dry weather
during a critical phrase of crop development.
"The supply concerns of the last month were overdone," said
Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.
The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to $3.39
a bushel after closing up 1 percent on Thursday.
Corn is down 8.5 percent for the month, the second
consecutive monthly slide.
Some within the market expect the USDA will boost corn yield
estimates in its monthly supply and demand report due on Aug. 12
due to historically high U.S. crop condition ratings.
Analysts said corn and soybeans were also under pressure
following disappointing USDA exports figures.
U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly U.S. export sales for
the current marketing season of a negative 1,400 tonnes of
soybeans were below expectations for sales of 250,000 to 450,000
tonnes. Export sales of 438,800 tonnes of corn were within the
range of estimates, but close to the bottom end.
The most active wheat futures rose 0.1 percent to
$4.10-3/4 a bushel after closing down 1 percent on Thursday.
Wheat is down more than 7.5 percent for the month, the third
straight month slide.
An annual tour of the top spring wheat growing state of
North Dakota projected wheat yields there would be lower than
the record-large yields seen in 2015, but global stocks remain
high.
Grains prices at 0353 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 410.75 0.50 +0.12% -0.96% 438.62 34
CBOT corn 339.00 0.25 +0.07% -1.17% 368.65 29
CBOT soy 980.00 2.00 +0.20% -0.61% 1063.49 36
CBOT rice $9.83 $0.06 +0.61% -1.95% $10.74 23
WTI crude $41.06 -$0.08 -0.19% -2.05% $46.03 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.002 +0.17% +0.34%
USD/AUD 0.754 0.004 +0.57% +0.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
