* Soybeans face 15 pct monthly slump as weather fears ease * Corn firms, set for monthly losses of 8 pct * Wheat firms, set for third straight monthly slide By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 29 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, but the oilseed was poised for its biggest one-month fall in more than two years as fears of potential yield losses amid unfavourable weather ease. Corn also rose, but was set to a record a monthly loss of more than 8 percent, while wheat was poised to finish July down more than 7 percent. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $9.80 a bushel after closing down 0.8 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are still down 15 percent for the month, the biggest one-month fall since June, 2014. Soybeans have come under pressure as updated weather models have reduced concerns about the threat of hot, dry weather during a critical phrase of crop development. "The supply concerns of the last month were overdone," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to $3.39 a bushel after closing up 1 percent on Thursday. Corn is down 8.5 percent for the month, the second consecutive monthly slide. Some within the market expect the USDA will boost corn yield estimates in its monthly supply and demand report due on Aug. 12 due to historically high U.S. crop condition ratings. Analysts said corn and soybeans were also under pressure following disappointing USDA exports figures. U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly U.S. export sales for the current marketing season of a negative 1,400 tonnes of soybeans were below expectations for sales of 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes. Export sales of 438,800 tonnes of corn were within the range of estimates, but close to the bottom end. The most active wheat futures rose 0.1 percent to $4.10-3/4 a bushel after closing down 1 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down more than 7.5 percent for the month, the third straight month slide. An annual tour of the top spring wheat growing state of North Dakota projected wheat yields there would be lower than the record-large yields seen in 2015, but global stocks remain high. Grains prices at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 410.75 0.50 +0.12% -0.96% 438.62 34 CBOT corn 339.00 0.25 +0.07% -1.17% 368.65 29 CBOT soy 980.00 2.00 +0.20% -0.61% 1063.49 36 CBOT rice $9.83 $0.06 +0.61% -1.95% $10.74 23 WTI crude $41.06 -$0.08 -0.19% -2.05% $46.03 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.002 +0.17% +0.34% USD/AUD 0.754 0.004 +0.57% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)