SYDNEY, Aug 8 U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday as strong export demand pushed the oilseed to a one-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.9 percent to $9.83 a bushel by 0127 GMT, having earlier touched $9.89 a bushel - the highest since August 1. Soybeans firmed 3.2 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.34 a bushel, having risen 1 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 1 percent to $4.20-1/4 a bushel, near the session high of $4.22-1/4 a bushel - the highest since July 26. Wheat closed up 3.2 percent on Friday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that exporters had struck deals to sell 498,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top-importer China for delivery in the marketing year that starts on Sept. 1. * It was the eighth consecutive trading day in which the USDA confirmed a soybean sale to China or "unknown destinations," bringing total volumes for that period to 2.8 million tonnes. * Corn and soybean futures have been under pressure recently from favourable weather forecasts for the U.S. Midwest, boosting expectations for massive harvests later this year. * Analytical firm Informa Economics on Friday predicted the autumn corn harvest will reach 14.694 billion bushels, with a yield of 169.8 bushels per acre. The company pegged the soybean harvest at 3.958 billion bushels, with a yield of 47.7 bushels per acre. MARKET NEWS * The dollar strengthened against the yen on Monday, extending its gains after bumper U.S. job figures bolstered expectations of faster economic growth and raised the probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase this year. * Oil prices rose in early trading on Monday, lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to restrain output. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Jul 0600 Germany Industrial output Jun 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Aug 1400 U.S. Employment trends Jul Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 420.25 4.25 +1.02% +4.22% 425.43 56 CBOT corn 334.00 -0.25 -0.07% +0.91% 352.81 35 CBOT soy 983.00 8.50 +0.87% +2.74% 1034.10 49 CBOT rice $9.43 $0.13 +1.34% +1.13% $10.33 28 WTI crude $41.88 $0.08 +0.19% -0.12% $44.48 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.000 +0.01% -0.38% USD/AUD 0.760 -0.001 -0.20% -0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)