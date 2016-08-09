SYDNEY, Aug 9 U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday as prices retreated from a one-week high, although strong demand for U.S. supplies provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $9.83-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Monday when prices hit a one-week high of $9.89 a bushel. * The most active corn futures rose 0.2 percent to $3.35-1/4 a bushel, adding to a 0.2 percent gain in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.2 percent to $4.16-1/4 a bushel after closing little changed in the previous session. * U.S. Department of Agriculture said 74 percent of the corn crop was rated good to excellent, down from 76 percent one week earlier. * USDA pegged 72 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent, unchanged from a week earlier. * Analysts, on average, expect the USDA to slightly lower its corn condition rating in a report due later on Monday while keeping its soy crop condition rating unchanged. * USDA monthly crop report due on Friday. The government is broadly expected to increase its U.S. corn and soy production forecasts. * Robust export demand kept a floor under corn and soybean prices as the USDA on Monday announced large sales of both commodities via its daily reporting system. Monday's 246,000-tonne soybean sale to China was the ninth daily sales announcement in nine trading days. * Top global soy buyer China imported 7.76 million tonnes of soybeans in July, up 2.6 percent from 7.56 million tonnes in June, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday but remained supported by some confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year, while New Zealand's dollar inched up despite an expected rate cut later this week. * Crude prices inched down on Tuesday in Asia, paring gains of nearly 3 percent from a day earlier, as worries over a global oil glut tempered speculation that OPEC would try to restrain output. * Wall Street receded from record highs on Monday as a drop in healthcare stocks offset gains caused by higher oil prices and a strong jobs report. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Jul 0130 China Producer prices Jul 0600 Germany Trade balance Jun 0830 Britain Industrial output Jun 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jul 1230 U.S. Labor costs Q2 1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Jun Grains prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 416.25 -0.75 -0.18% +3.22% 425.30 54 CBOT corn 335.25 0.50 +0.15% +1.28% 352.85 39 CBOT soy 983.75 -1.25 -0.13% +2.82% 1034.13 51 CBOT rice $9.73 $0.06 +0.67% +4.29% $10.34 45 WTI crude $42.77 -$0.25 -0.58% +2.32% $44.40 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.108 $0.000 -0.02% -0.40% USD/AUD 0.765 0.003 +0.38% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)