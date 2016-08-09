SYDNEY, Aug 9 U.S. soybeans fell for the first
time in five sessions on Tuesday as prices retreated from a
one-week high, although strong demand for U.S. supplies provided
a floor to losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.1 percent to $9.83-3/4 a bushel, having
firmed 1.1 percent on Monday when prices hit a one-week high of
$9.89 a bushel.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.2 percent to
$3.35-1/4 a bushel, adding to a 0.2 percent gain in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.2 percent to
$4.16-1/4 a bushel after closing little changed in the previous
session.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture said 74 percent of the corn
crop was rated good to excellent, down from 76 percent one week
earlier.
* USDA pegged 72 percent of the soybean crop at good to
excellent, unchanged from a week earlier.
* Analysts, on average, expect the USDA to slightly lower
its corn condition rating in a report due later on Monday while
keeping its soy crop condition rating unchanged.
* USDA monthly crop report due on Friday. The government is
broadly expected to increase its U.S. corn and soy production
forecasts.
* Robust export demand kept a floor under corn and soybean
prices as the USDA on Monday announced large sales of both
commodities via its daily reporting system. Monday's
246,000-tonne soybean sale to China was the ninth daily sales
announcement in nine trading days.
* Top global soy buyer China imported 7.76 million tonnes of
soybeans in July, up 2.6 percent from 7.56 million tonnes in
June, figures from the General Administration of Customs of
China showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged down slightly in early Asian trade on
Tuesday but remained supported by some confidence that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year,
while New Zealand's dollar inched up despite an expected rate
cut later this week.
* Crude prices inched down on Tuesday in Asia, paring gains
of nearly 3 percent from a day earlier, as worries over a global
oil glut tempered speculation that OPEC would try to restrain
output.
* Wall Street receded from record highs on Monday as a drop
in healthcare stocks offset gains caused by higher oil prices
and a strong jobs report.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Jul
0130 China Producer prices Jul
0600 Germany Trade balance Jun
0830 Britain Industrial output Jun
1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jul
1230 U.S. Labor costs Q2
1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Jun
Grains prices at 0119 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 416.25 -0.75 -0.18% +3.22% 425.30 54
CBOT corn 335.25 0.50 +0.15% +1.28% 352.85 39
CBOT soy 983.75 -1.25 -0.13% +2.82% 1034.13 51
CBOT rice $9.73 $0.06 +0.67% +4.29% $10.34 45
WTI crude $42.77 -$0.25 -0.58% +2.32% $44.40 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.108 $0.000 -0.02% -0.40%
USD/AUD 0.765 0.003 +0.38% +0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)