* Soybeans rise for five sessions * USDA pegs corn crop condition below market forecasts * Wheat little changed By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 9 U.S. soybeans rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, lingering near a one-week high touched during the previous session, as recent strong export demand for U.S. supplies supported prices. Corn firmed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged the condition of the crop below market forecasts, while wheat edged higher. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.86 a bushel, after rising 1.1 percent on Monday when prices hit a one-week high of $9.89 a bushel. Analysts said export demand for U.S. soybean supplies and supply concerns continues to support prices. "The USDA reported that a large proportion of the U.S. soybean crop remains in favourable condition," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The market's optimism for strong U.S. export demand was bolstered after the USDA reported yet another large sale of beans to China." The USDA pegged 72 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent, unchanged from a week earlier and matching analysts' expectations. Robust export demand kept a floor under corn and soybean prices as the USDA on Monday announced large sales of both commodities via its daily reporting system. Monday's 246,000-tonne soybean sale to China was the ninth daily sales announcement in nine trading days. The most active corn futures rose 0.3 percent to $3.35-3/4 a bushel, adding to a 0.2 percent gain in the previous session. USDA said 74 percent of the corn crop was rated good to excellent, below market expectations of 75 percent good to excellent. Market attention is turning to the next USDA report on Friday due on Friday. The government is broadly expected to increase its U.S. corn and soy production forecasts. The most active wheat futures rose 0.12 percent to $4.17-1/2 a bushel after closing little changed in the previous session. Grains prices at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 417.50 0.50 +0.12% +3.53% 425.34 56 CBOT corn 335.75 1.00 +0.30% +1.44% 352.87 40 CBOT soy 986.00 1.00 +0.10% +3.06% 1034.20 49 CBOT rice $9.67 $0.01 +0.05% +3.65% $10.33 42 WTI crude $42.68 -$0.34 -0.79% +2.11% $44.40 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.108 $0.000 -0.04% -0.42% USD/AUD 0.763 0.001 +0.12% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)