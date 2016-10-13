SYDNEY, Oct 13 U.S. corn rose on Thursday, rebounding from a nine-day low touched in the previous session, although forecasts for a record U.S. crop provided a lid to gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.4 percent to $3.38-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.5 percent in the previous session when prices fell to a low of $3.36-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since Oct. 3. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.4 percent to $9.49-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.4 percent to $3.98-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.6 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its estimate of the U.S. 2016 corn yield to 173.4 bushels per acre, from 174.4 in September, but still the highest on record, if realized. * The USDA raised its U.S. yield estimate to a record-high, roughly in line with analyst expectations. * The USDA raised its forecast of U.S. wheat ending stocks to 1.138 billion bushels, the most since 1987-88 marketing year, if realized. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near a seven-month high early on Thursday on reinforced prospects for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike, while the euro struggled near 2-1/2-month lows versus the greenback. * Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC said that its production had risen to its highest level in at least eight years and following reports of an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. * The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average indexes ended Wednesday's session with small gains as expectations for timing on a rate hike were largely unchanged after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes and investors waited on earnings reports. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Sep 1230 U.S. Import prices Sep 1230 U.S. Export prices Sep 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0125 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 398. 1.50 +0.3 -1.3 401. 50 whea 25 8% 6% 23 t CBOT 338. 1.25 +0.3 -1.4 335. 49 corn 25 7% 6% 78 CBOT 949. 3.75 +0.4 -0.5 959. 43 soy 25 0% 5% 41 CBOT 10.1 -$0. -0.5 -1.1 $9.8 56 rice 2 06 9% 2% 1 WTI 49.7 -$0. -0.8 -2.0 $46. 58 crud 7 41 2% 1% 65 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.4 -1.2 /dlr 00 005 6% 1% USD/ 0.75 -0.0 -0.1 -1.0 AUD 25 01 3% 6% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham)